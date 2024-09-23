Select Registry Announces Nominee Finalists for the 2024 Craft Lodging Awards

News provided by

Select Registry

Sep 23, 2024, 14:00 ET

Celebrating Excellence within our Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2024 Craft Lodging Awards, honoring and celebrating excellence within our portfolio of craft lodging properties. Dedicated to showcasing the finest accommodations, experiences, and hospitality, our craft lodging awards recognize Select Registry member properties' unique charm, hospitality, and exceptional service. The 2024 nominee finalists embody the highest standard of excellence in their respective categories.

`2024 Award nominee finalists:

Continue Reading

"At Select Registry, we take immense pride in recognizing the unparalleled dedication and creativity that our member properties bring to the craft of hospitality," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "The 2024 Craft Lodging Awards allow us to honor our properties' distinct charm, personalized service, and unique experiences. These award nominees highlight the very best in the industry, and we're excited to celebrate those who set the standard for excellence year after year."

Awards will be announced at the Select Registry 2024 National Meeting & Conference in San Diego, California, on November 3-6, 2024.

About Select Registry:
For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com.

Media contact:

Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing

Select Registry

+410 982 6252

[email protected]

SOURCE Select Registry

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Select Registry is Recognized for Two IAC Awards in 2024

Select Registry is Recognized for Two IAC Awards in 2024

Select Registry has been awarded Best Hotel and Lodging Website and Best Hotel and Lodging Social Media Campaign in 2024 by the Internet Advertising...
Select Registry Inducted 22 Members into their Carefully Curated Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties

Select Registry Inducted 22 Members into their Carefully Curated Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties

Since 1972, Select Registry has curated a portfolio of quality-assured and handpicked properties representing the gold standard in craft hospitality. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics