Select Registry Announces Nominee Finalists for the 2024 Craft Lodging Awards

Celebrating Excellence within our Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2024 Craft Lodging Awards, honoring and celebrating excellence within our portfolio of craft lodging properties. Dedicated to showcasing the finest accommodations, experiences, and hospitality, our craft lodging awards recognize Select Registry member properties' unique charm, hospitality, and exceptional service. The 2024 nominee finalists embody the highest standard of excellence in their respective categories.

`2024 Award nominee finalists:

Community Engagement Award

This award is presented to an individual who is a community steward for their outstanding contributions to the people and place surrounding this craft lodging property. Justin Genzlinger at Settlers Hospitality Hawley, Pennsylvania Meri Wick at Westbrook Inn Bed & Breakfast Westbrook, Connecticut Steve and Lauren Bryant at The Dorset Inn Dorset, Vermont Stephen Rosado at Hotel Fauchere Milford, Pennsylvania Steve Haitt at Bottger Mansion of Old Town Albuquerque, New Mexico



"At Select Registry, we take immense pride in recognizing the unparalleled dedication and creativity that our member properties bring to the craft of hospitality," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "The 2024 Craft Lodging Awards allow us to honor our properties' distinct charm, personalized service, and unique experiences. These award nominees highlight the very best in the industry, and we're excited to celebrate those who set the standard for excellence year after year."

Awards will be announced at the Select Registry 2024 National Meeting & Conference in San Diego, California, on November 3-6, 2024.

About Select Registry :

For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com .

