Select Registry Announces Nominee Finalists for the 2024 Craft Lodging Awards

Sep 23, 2024, 14:00 ET
Celebrating Excellence within our Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2024 Craft Lodging Awards, honoring and celebrating excellence within our portfolio of craft lodging properties. Dedicated to showcasing the finest accommodations, experiences, and hospitality, our craft lodging awards recognize Select Registry member properties' unique charm, hospitality, and exceptional service. The 2024 nominee finalists embody the highest standard of excellence in their respective categories.
`2024 Award nominee finalists:
- New Member of the Year (2024)
This award is presented to a new member property that best demonstrates immediate engagement, activation, and passionate support of Select Registry.
- A'Tuscan Estate Bed & Breakfast McMinnville, Oregon
- Barn B&B Walla Walla Walla Walla, Washington
- Briar Barn Inn Rowley, Massachusetts
- Inn on Main Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts
- Stag's Leap Farm Bed and Breakfast Oxford, Michigan
- Select Registry Sustainability Champion
This award is presented to Select Registry property that best implements and practices innovative green initiatives and programs.
- The Avalon Hotel on Catalina Island Avalon, California
- The Inn at Castle Hill Ipswich, Massachusetts
- Goldberry Woods Union Pier, Michigan
- Lodge on Little St. Simons Island St. Simons, Georgia
- West Hill House Bed & Breakfast Warren, Vermont
- Best Restaurant Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry property with an on-site restaurant that offers exceptional cuisine, atmosphere, and customer service.
- French Manor Restaurant at French Manor Inn and Spa Newfoundland, Pennsylvania
- 368 Maine at Lodge at Moosehead Lake Greenville, Maine
- Newman's Restaurant at The Orchard Inn & Spa Saluda, North Carolina
- The Shipwright's Daughter at The Whaler's Inn Mystic, Connecticut
- Dining at the Goldmoor at Goldmoor Inn Inn & Resort Galena, Illinois
- Best Breakfast Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry property that offers delicious, and innovative breakfast to guests during their stay.
- Brass Lantern Inn Stowe, Vermont
- Inn on West Liberty Savannah, Georgia
- Lilly Valley Inn Pearisburg, Virginia
- Sheridan House Inn Williams, Arizona
- Top of the Ridge Farm Bed & Breakfast New Durham, New Hampshire
- Best Social Media and Content Creation Award
This award is presented to the Select Registry property that actively engages consumers by sharing the best of its story and property through social media platforms.
- The Addison on Amelia Island Fernandina Beach, Florida
- Chateau Bourbon Louisville, Kentucky
- Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant Clarkesville, Georgia
- Inn at Sunset Mill Ranch Wimberley, Texas
- Katy House Bed & Breakfast Smithville, Texas
- Community Engagement Award
This award is presented to an individual who is a community steward for their outstanding contributions to the people and place surrounding this craft lodging property.
- Justin Genzlinger at Settlers Hospitality Hawley, Pennsylvania
- Meri Wick at Westbrook Inn Bed & Breakfast Westbrook, Connecticut
- Steve and Lauren Bryant at The Dorset Inn Dorset, Vermont
- Stephen Rosado at Hotel Fauchere Milford, Pennsylvania
- Steve Haitt at Bottger Mansion of Old Town Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Innkeeper of the Year Award
This award is presented to the innkeeper demonstrating the highest contribution to furthering excellence in craft lodging at their Select Registry property.
- Bobbi Noe at The Welsh Hills Inn Granville, Ohio
- Dana Tumminello at Steeles Tavern Manor B&B and Cabins Steels Tavern, Virginia
- Joe Finnigan at St. Francis Inn Bed & Breakfast St. Augustine, Florida
- Marco DiDomizio at Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod Brewster, Massachusetts
- Matthew Carroll at Jail Hill Inn Galena, Illinois
- Stay for the Story Award
This award is presented to a Select Registry property that best creates memorable experiences for guests by infusing the unique essence of the property, the innkeepers, local culture, or history.
- 1900 Inn on Montford Asheville, North Carolina
- The Armory Park Inn Tucson, Arizona
- El Farolito Bed & Breakfast Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Fort Lewis Lodge and Farm Millboro, Virginia
- Glenlaurel, A Scottish Inn at Cottages Rockbridge, Ohio
- Best Craft Lodging Property (region)
This award is presented to a Select Registry property that defines excellence in craft lodging in a particular region.
- Northeast
- Balance Rock Inn - on the Ocean Bar Harbor, Maine
- Inn at Burklyn East Burke, Vermont
- Manor on Golden Pond Holderness, New Hampshire
- Seven Sea Street Inn Bed & Breakfast Nantucket, Massachusetts
- Swift House Inn Middlebury, Vermont
- Southeast
- Arrowhead Inn Bed and Breakfast Durham, North Carolina
- Cuthbert House Beaufort, South Carolina
- C.W. Worth House Bed & Breakfast Wilmington, North Carolina
- John Rutledge House Inn Charleston, South Carolina
- Pleasanton Courtyard Inn Bed and Breakfast Fayetteville, Georgia
- Central
- Cedar Crest Lodge Pleasanton, Kansas
- Cherry Ridge Retreat New Plymouth, Ohio
- Huron House Luxury Bed & Breakfast Oscoda, Michigan
- The Oakwood Inn Okoboji Spirit Lake, Iowa
- Pillow and Paddock Bed & Breakfast La Grange, Kentucky
- Mid-Atlantic
- Brampton 1860 Chestertown, Maryland
- BrickInn Mt. Morris, New York
- Inn at Willow Grove Orange, Virginia
- The Millbrook Inn Millbrook, New York
- Saratoga Arms Hotel Saratoga Springs, New York
- West
- Colette's Bed & Breakfast Port Angeles, Washington
- The Grand Hacienda Abiquiú Lake, New Mexico
- Inn of the Turquoise Bear Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Sea Rock Inn Mendocino, California
- Taharaa Mountain Lodge Estes Park, Colorado
- Northeast
"At Select Registry, we take immense pride in recognizing the unparalleled dedication and creativity that our member properties bring to the craft of hospitality," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "The 2024 Craft Lodging Awards allow us to honor our properties' distinct charm, personalized service, and unique experiences. These award nominees highlight the very best in the industry, and we're excited to celebrate those who set the standard for excellence year after year."
Awards will be announced at the Select Registry 2024 National Meeting & Conference in San Diego, California, on November 3-6, 2024.
About Select Registry:
For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com.
|
Media contact:
|
Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing
|
+410 982 6252
SOURCE Select Registry
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article