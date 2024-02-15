Select Registry Inducted 22 Members into their Carefully Curated Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties

15 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1972, Select Registry has curated a portfolio of quality-assured and handpicked properties representing the gold standard in craft hospitality. 22 properties were welcomed into membership in 2023. These 22 new members represent independent properties across the U.S. from 14 different states and one new member in Canada. Our newest members include:
- A' Tuscan Estate Bed & Breakfast McMinnville, Oregon
Located in the heart of the beautiful Willamette Valley, Oregon Wine Country, this property offers guests six rooms and a gourmet, three-course breakfast each morning of their stay.
- Bottger Mansion of Old Town Albuquerque, New Mexico
Located in the Old Town Albuquerque historic district of New Mexico, discover the vibrant culture, fabulous cuisine, and a garden oasis at this lovingly restored inn.
- Brass Lantern Inn Stowe, Vermont
This historic inn is set on an acre and a half of outdoor space, with spectacular views of Mt. Mansfield. It is carefully managed to provide all of the creature comforts of today within the unique character of a brick farmhouse.
- Christopher Dodge House Providence, Rhode Island
Built in 1858 and renovated into a bed and breakfast in 2003, this Italianate Mansion is full of charm and original touches. Found in the heart of Providence, within walking distance of attractions, local shops, restaurants, and universities.
- Cuthbert House Inn Beaufort, South Carolina
This gracious historic mansion dates back over 230 years and is located near beaches and surrounded by Lowcountry salt marshes. Offering an ideal location, this property is just a short walk from a vibrant downtown, with restaurants, boutiques, museums, and galleries.
- The Everett Hotel Bryson City, North Carolina
This renovated bank building offers ten luxuriously appointed rooms with upscale baths, a rooftop terrace with an open fireplace, and beautiful mountain views. The on-site restaurant features contemporary American cuisine and signature craft cocktails.
- Farm Road Estate West Dover, Vermont
Nestled on 32 acres in Southern Vermont, this property is just minutes from the renowned ski resort at Mount Snow. Guests will enjoy world-class winter skiing, inspiring fall foliage, and fine dining during their stay.
- Forsyth Park Inn Savannah, Georgia
Overlooking the largest and most popular park in the historic district of Savannah, this circa 1893 Queen Anne Victorian bed and breakfast brings the best of the old world with the conveniences of a modern hotel.
- GraceNote Inn & Spa Bethel, Maine
Conveniently located near Sunday River Ski Resort and surrounded by an abundance of hiking trails in the mountains of Western Maine. This Bethel Maine inn offers luxurious accommodations, a restaurant and bar, as well as an on-site spa.
- The Grand Hacienda Abiquiu Lake, New Mexico
Found on a mesa top overlooking beautiful Abiquiu Lake in New Mexico, this memorable lodging experience is found in the heart of Georgia O'Keeffe country. A step through the ancient wooden gate leads you to jaw-dropping views and a pathway to your private retreat.
- Harwelden Mansion Tulsa, Oklahoma
An English Tudor masterpiece, this property dates back to 1923 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Guests will enjoy stunning architecture, elegant decor, and manicured gardens overlooking the Arkansas River.
- Hidden Serenity Bed and Breakfast West Bend, Wisconsin
Nestled on more than 20 acres of wooded bliss in West Bend, Wisconsin, Hidden Serenity offers guests use of the in-house spa, regulation-size pickleball court, wooded trails, and made-from-scratch three-course breakfasts.
- Inn of the Turquoise Bear Santa Fe, New Mexico
Located just a 15-minute walk from Santa Fe's historic plaza, this property features private acres of lush gardens with towering pine trees and mountain views. Enjoy abundant, multi-course plated breakfast featuring innovative comfort food at this estate dating back 200 years.
- Justin Trails Resort Sparta, Wisconsin
Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast with 14 miles of wide grassy trails mowed for hiking and two championship Disc Golf courses. A hearty breakfast highlighting local, organic, and sustainable food is included with lodging.
- Lindenwood Inn Southwest Harbor, Maine
This thirteen-room bed and breakfast is located in a quiet village near Acadia National Park on the coast of Maine and is just a short walk to restaurants, bike and kayak rentals, and boating adventures.
- The Lodge at Moosehead Lake Greenville, Maine
This elegant bed and breakfast is located on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, Maine. Surrounded by woods, fields, and stunning lake and mountain views, guests will enjoy this ultra-private, year-round lakefront destination with fine dining at 368 Maine Restaurant.
- Maple Cove B&B & The August House Leonard, Michigan
This secluded Michigan retreat is in a modern farmhouse setting. Located on 14 acres, there is plenty to do on the property-- take a dip in the pool or meander the expansive grounds.
- McCully House Inn Jacksonville, Oregon
Nestled in the heart of Oregon's Rogue Valley this boutique hotel offers five distinctive guest rooms and four luxurious suites. This pet-friendly property is in the heart of Jacksonville's historic district and dates back to 1860.
- Old Manse Inn Brewster, Massachusetts
Found on picturesque Cape Cod, this historic sea captain's manor dates back to 1801. Offering 12 deluxe rooms, an expansive garden, and thoughtful amenities, it is just a short stroll to Breakwater Beach.
- Pillow & Paddock Bed and Breakfast La Grange, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Oldham County, Kentucky, this tranquil six-acre property is surrounded by picturesque rolling hills, lush pastures, beautiful estates, and thoroughbred horse farms and is just a four-minute drive from Historic Main Street La Grange.
- Springbank House St. Catherines, Ontario
Dating back to 1910 this property is nestled in St. Catharines' historic downtown district in Ontario, Canada. It offers guests a choice of three suites with modern character ensuites, ultra-soft linens, and fireplaces in adjoining sitting rooms.
- Top of the Ridge Farm Bed & Breakfast New Durham, New Hampshire
Situated on a quiet country road with sweeping views of Mt. Washington, this inn features four spacious rooms, each with a private bath and deck. Guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast each morning, as well as cooking classes.
"We are so pleased to welcome these 22 new members into our portfolio of quality-assured properties," said Select Registry CEO Mark Reichle. "Each is distinctive, but all exemplify our promise to deliver excellence in craft lodging to their guests. We are thrilled to see our collection grow and proud to represent the best in the industry."
Select Registry-certified properties exceed service standards because of our rigorous quality-assurance program. Prior to membership, all properties must be evaluated with the industry's leading inspection program, covering everything from cleanliness to hospitality.
Our curated bed and breakfasts, boutique hotels, and inns provide unique experiences with locally sourced food and personalized recommendations from knowledgeable innkeepers. Lodging types range from full-service inns, lodges, rustic cabins, boutique hotels, stately mansions, and manors that stretch across the U.S. from the San Juan Islands to the Smokies, and beyond. Come for the quality accommodations, stay for the story.
About Select Registry:
For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com.
|
Media contact:
|
Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing
|
+410 982 6252
SOURCE Select Registry
Share this article