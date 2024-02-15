Select Registry Inducted 22 Members into their Carefully Curated Portfolio of Craft Lodging Properties

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1972, Select Registry has curated a portfolio of quality-assured and handpicked properties representing the gold standard in craft hospitality. 22 properties were welcomed into membership in 2023. These 22 new members represent independent properties across the U.S. from 14 different states and one new member in Canada. Our newest members include:

"We are so pleased to welcome these 22 new members into our portfolio of quality-assured properties," said Select Registry CEO Mark Reichle. "Each is distinctive, but all exemplify our promise to deliver excellence in craft lodging to their guests. We are thrilled to see our collection grow and proud to represent the best in the industry."

Select Registry-certified properties exceed service standards because of our rigorous quality-assurance program. Prior to membership, all properties must be evaluated with the industry's leading inspection program, covering everything from cleanliness to hospitality.

Our curated bed and breakfasts, boutique hotels, and inns provide unique experiences with locally sourced food and personalized recommendations from knowledgeable innkeepers. Lodging types range from full-service inns, lodges, rustic cabins, boutique hotels, stately mansions, and manors that stretch across the U.S. from the San Juan Islands to the Smokies, and beyond. Come for the quality accommodations, stay for the story.

About Select Registry :

For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com .

