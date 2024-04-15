Select Registry is Recognized for Two IAC Awards in 2024

Awards include Best Hotel and Lodging Website and Best Hotel and Lodging Social Media Campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry has been awarded Best Hotel and Lodging Website and Best Hotel and Lodging Social Media Campaign in 2024 by the Internet Advertising Competition (IAC).

Since 1972, Select Registry has set the gold standard in craft lodging, curating a portfolio of quality-assured bed and breakfasts, inns, lodges, and boutique hotels. In 2023, the organization revealed a creative rebrand and a new website, reestablishing its unique position in the independent lodging industry—owning and coining the "third category" Craft Lodging.

The newly launched Select Registry website , and winner of IAC's Best Hotel and Lodging Website has an entirely new user experience and creative that aligns with the portfolio's updated aesthetic. SelectRegistry.com streamlines selecting a property by location or experience while providing inspirational and informative travel-related content.

After the newly revealed rebrand was launched, Select Registry boosted its digital presence with a social media campaign entitled Stay for the Story utilizing the newly updated visual identity and tagline. This award-winning campaign strategy reflected the travel company's ethos and dedication to craft lodging with general brand recognition and region-specific ad creative. These visually stunning ads increased brand awareness, boosted engagement, and improved conversion rates.

The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising international award competition dedicated to online advertising. Hosted by the Web Marketing Association , this prestigious international award program sets a high standard for Internet marketing and corporate web development. Judging is based on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, use of the medium, and memorability.

"We want to thank IAC and the Web Marketing Association for recognizing the hard work we have put into our rebrand, website, and social campaigns," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "Select Registry's branding and online presence now embodies the spirit and upscale aesthetic of our quality-assured properties. We also want to thank Miles Partnership for their expertise in this rebrand and web development project. It was a team effort and we are thrilled with the outcome."

"Our team worked closely with Select Registry to build a website that would reflect its new brand, elevate the user experience, and inspire travelers to discover the craft lodging experience," said Karin Mast, Senior VP, Miles Partnership. "Winning this award is a reflection of our shared vision and Miles' commitment to delivering impactful digital solutions."

About Select Registry :

For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 260 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com .

