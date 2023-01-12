Select Registry, the Gold Standard of Independently Owned and Operated Properties, Inducted 23 New Properties in 2022

LAKE OCONEE, Ga., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America , a diverse collection of over 250 bed and breakfasts, inns, and boutique hotels welcomed 23 properties into membership in 2022. These 23 new members represent independent properties across the U.S. from 16 different states. Our newest members include:

"We are thrilled to welcome such a diverse group of members into our curated collection," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "From former churches to private mansions and luxury cabins, there is a wide range of history and accommodation types that our new members represent. The one thing that they all have in common is their dedication to quality. From the moment a guest walks in the door, they will discover the difference staying at a Select Registry property makes."

All new members inducted into Select Registry have passed the most comprehensive quality inspection in the industry. Guests of our distinguished properties are guaranteed a one-of-a-kind experience, a high level of professionalism, and a warm welcome. Our collection of lodges, luxury cabins, bed breakfasts, and boutique hotels have been the independent lodging industry's distinguished seal of approval for 50 years in 2022. Watch a short video about the history of our association. Discover the Select Registry difference.

Select Registry : About

For over 50 years, Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our upscale properties include over 250 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at www.SelectRegistry.com .

