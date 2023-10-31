Select the Right Medical-Grade TPU：ICP DAS - BMP Launches a New TPU Series at COMPAMED & IPF Japan 2023

HSINCHU, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS – Biomedical Polymers, Asia's first medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) manufacturer and supplier, will be exhibiting at COMPAMED in Germany and IPF in Japan in November and December 2023. The company proudly presents its new Arothane™ ARP-W series loaded with 30-80% Tungsten as the radiopacifier, finishing this year's commitment to networking, marketing, and brand exposure on a high note.

The radiopaque filler is added in a one-step process instead of a secondary compounding process, allowing the TPU produced to exhibit superior physical properties and processability. Tungsten, renowned for its exceptional radiopacity, makes Tungsten-filled TPU particularly ideal for manufacturing small-dimension or thin-walled devices such as TPU coating for guidewires.

On display are Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series), and Arothane™ (ARP series). All TPU series are made in Taiwan, and available in various colors, radiopaque fillers (Tungsten/Barium Sulfate), and hardness levels. We also accept small order quantities, ranging from 50 to 100 kilograms, providing flexibility for customer-specific needs in the early stages of product development.

At ICP DAS – BMP, our one clear goal is to focus on research and development and quality management of the TPU pellets we produce. Besides, we offer a diverse range of over 80 products with short delivery times enabled by smart manufacturing.

ICP DAS – BMP high-quality medical-grade TPU has been selected by clients worldwide to manufacture electromedical devices, advanced catheters used in cardiovascular, urological, gastrointestinal, and cancer treatment procedures, as well as for coating of guidewires and ophthalmic consumables.

In 2023, the ICP DAS – BMP team participated in more than ten world-leading exhibitions and carried out rounds of customer visits. The holistic after-sales service and technical support we provide allow us to establish strong relationships with clients and partners. If you share our motivation to pursue long-term goals in this field, we sincerely invite you to join us as a distributor.

Meet with our professionals to learn more about new updates.

COMPAMED 2023 (Nov 13-16) 
Booth Hall 8b, C09-1, Dusseldorf Trade Fair Centre, Germany
IPF Japan 2023 (Nov 28 - Dec 2)
Booth 50813, Makuhari Messe Convention Center, Japan

About ICP DAS - BMP 
ICP DAS - BMP is an ISO 13485-certified TPU manufacturer situated in Hsinchu, Taiwan. We have dedicated laboratories for commitment to TPU quality. We conduct physical & chemical properties analysis, mechanical properties, processability, and cytotoxicity analysis. In addition, all TPU series we manufacture are USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993 certified: ISO 10993-4 for hemocompatibility testing, ISO 10993-5 for cytotoxicity testing, ISO 10993-6 for local effects after implantation, ISO 10993-10 for skin sensitization testing, ISO 10993-11 for systemic toxicity testing, and ISO 10993-23 for irritation testing. Our products also comply with REACH and RoHS.

For more details, please visit our website: https://bmp.icpdas.com/

