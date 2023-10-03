Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems for Coal-fired Plants Market to grow by USD 759.19 million from 2022 to 2027 | Better power generation technology to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for coal-fired plants market is expected to grow by USD 759.19 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (large-scale power plant and small-scale power plant), type (denox and desox), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Better power generation technology is a key factor driving market growth. Reducing carbon dioxide emissions and reducing energy use to reduce costs shall be the primary concerns of all countries. The production of electricity contains both CO2 emissions and is a major source of energy consumption. Furthermore, it is estimated that carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced, and energy saved using better electricity generation technologies. In addition, the major user of coal is the electrical power generation sector. Research on supercritical units with the potential to operate at up to 50% more efficiency is currently underway. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems Market for Coal-fired Plants Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems market for coal-fired plants market: ALSTOM SA, Andritz AG, Babcock Power Inc., CECO Environmental Corp., CORMETECH Inc., Doosan Corp., Ducon, Duke Energy Corp., Fuel Tech Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Integrated Global Services Inc., Mitsubishi Hitachi, and Yara International ASA

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems Market for Coal-fired Plants Market is concentrated in nature.

Market to observe 3.85% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The technological development in SCR systems is a major trend in the market.

Control of NOx emissions from coal-fired power plants has become a universal requirement for the selection of the site and license of the plant due to the tightening of environmental regulations.

Technologically advanced systems are thus being developed to guarantee compliance with stringent rules for operators of coal-fired plants.

In addition, the company's patented hood does not have any turn vanes which prevents accumulation of ash on the catalyst.

Furthermore, it also ensures economic efficiency and compliance with regulations of coal-fired power plant operators.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The high maintenance cost of SCR systems is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The adoption of different NOx control technologies, such as low NOx combustion or post-combustion technologies, is being considered by operators around the world due to the stringent rules on the depletion of NOx emissions from coal-fired power plants.

In addition, the catalysts for SCRs are subject to a finite lifetime in the combustion gas with some ammonia dropping out before it is incorporated into the reaction.

Moreover, there is also a high risk of leakage and contamination during the operation of SCR systems.

The cost of operating and maintaining low NOx burners, as well as for reagents, is virtually negligible.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

The large-scale power plant segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. A capacity exceeding 300 MW is available at large-scale coal-fired power plants. Many coal-fired power stations generally supply electricity to the grid. These installations lower the cost of each unit of power produced by spreading costs over a larger area. There are large-scale coal-powered power plants being commissioned around the world to meet growing energy demand. These plants will need to install emissions control technologies to comply with strict government regulations on NOx reduction. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Systems for Coal-fired Plants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 759.19 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALSTOM SA, Andritz AG, Babcock Power Inc., CECO Environmental Corp., CORMETECH Inc., Doosan Corp., Ducon, Duke Energy Corp., Fuel Tech Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Integrated Global Services Inc., Mitsubishi Hitachi, and Yara International ASA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

