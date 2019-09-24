Selective® Drive By Selective Insurance Earns Business Insurance Innovation Award

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Company of America, the lead insurance company of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI), was honored with a 2019 Innovation Award from Business Insurance for Selective® Drive, a commercial vehicle fleet management tool that detects unsafe driving behaviors. The award acknowledges Selective's leadership, ingenuity and inventiveness with the introduction of Selective® Drive to the risk management community.

"Selective® Drive helps manage roadway risks by perpetuating safe driving behaviors and vehicle safety. The Business Insurance Innovation Award underscores the significant impact our innovative solution has in making communities safer, which is a priority for us at Selective," said Gordon Gaudet, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer, Selective Insurance. "Created with two distinct needs in mind – to improve the efficiency of vehicle fleets and curb distracted driving dangers – Selective® Drive is one of many ways that Selective is innovating to address every customer's unique needs with customized solutions."

Selective® Drive was recognized as a stand out innovation at the Business Insurance Innovation Awards Luncheon, held in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Cafe on September 23 in conjunction with the 2019 InsureTech Connect Conference. The awards, in their 10th year, recognize innovative products and services designed for professional risk managers. The winners were selected by an independent panel of risk managers.

Selective® Drive is an innovative fleet and safety management tool designed to perpetuate safe driving behaviors. One of the most important features of Selective® Drive is its ability to detect distracted driving by identifying phone calls or other phone usage while the vehicle is in motion. Selective® Drive also monitors driving speed, location, idle time, and harsh driving events involving acceleration, turning and stopping. Additionally, it can help fleet managers manage and maintain their fleets by providing maintenance reminders and recall notices, as well as a continually updated driver score to monitor safe driving improvements and reduce potential loss experience. In partnership with its network of independent insurance agency partners, Selective currently offers Selective® Drive to policyholders with commercial auto fleets.

"The National Safety Council estimates that 25% of car accidents involve phone usage, and that car accidents are the #1 cause of workplace deaths. For these reasons and more, risk managers have embraced the innovation of Selective® Drive and its focus on safety," added Gaudet. "Thanks to the tireless work our team put into developing Selective® Drive, Selective is able to add even more value to our customers and agency partners while advancing the insurance industry's mission to help make the world a safer place."

For more information about Selective® Drive and how it helps keep drivers and communities safe, please visit https://drive.selective.com/. Innovative, personalized solutions like Selective® Drive are part of what it means to "Be Uniquely InsuredSM" by Selective.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and being named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" by Forbes Magazine. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

SOURCE Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.selective.com

