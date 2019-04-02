Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce 1st Quarter 2019 Results

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) has announced that it will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed on Selective's website at www.Selective.com. A press release and financial supplement will also be available on the Investors page of Selective's website after the market closes on May 1, 2019.

A replay of the conference call will be available May 2 through June 2, 2019 on Selective's website.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for ten property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks, and flood insurance underwritten by the National Flood Insurance Program. Selective maintains a website at www.Selective.com.

