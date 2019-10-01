Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce 3rd Quarter 2019 Results

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) has announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed on Selective's website at www.Selective.com. A press release and financial supplement will also be available on the Investors page of Selective's website after the market close on October 30, 2019.

A replay of the conference call will be available November 1 through December 2, 2019 on Selective's website.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and being named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" by Forbes Magazine. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

