Selector Adds Channel Partner Program and Portal to Boost Access to AI Solutions and Empower Scalable Go-to-Market Expansion

Selector, the industry leader in AI-driven network operations, announced the launch of a Channel Partner Program and Partner Portal that together enable organizations to leverage Selector AI solutions to scale go-to-market expansion within a high-quality partner ecosystem.

The new program allows partners to sell Selector AI Solutions, secure priority deal registration and lead sharing, and gain access to joint marketing opportunities. The portal creates a centralized location for critical sales and technical enablement to support teams in marketing and selling complex products and services. The result is an advanced level of collaboration among partners that can enhance the sales cycle, boost market exposure and drive market expansion.

Selector is an AIOps solution that gives the world's largest telecom providers and enterprises complete visibility and intelligence into their highly complex networks, infrastructure, and applications. The platform includes core products such as Correlation & Root Cause Analysis, industry-first network LLM & Copilot, and Operational Digital Twin. This unified AI-driven operations intelligence platform sets Selector apart from traditional monitoring and observability tools.

As part of the program and portal launch Selector has hired Chris Martinez as Director of Channel Sales. He has more than 13 years of experience in observability, networking and IT operations in the channel space. His mandate is to build and scale Selector's partner ecosystem, drive channel-led growth and enable partners to deliver consequential customer outcomes.

"This is an exciting time to join Selector as it continues to expand globally and solidify its position at the forefront of AI-powered operations," said Martinez. "I am passionate about driving channel-led growth and my background provides me with a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing today's enterprises."

In 2023, Selector was recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor of the Year, underscoring its innovation and market momentum. Chris is passionate about driving channel-led growth and enabling partners to leverage Selector's platform to create meaningful outcomes for their customers.

Martinez added that Selector's patented technology is transforming how organizations simplify operations and maximize the value of their IT and network data. The ability to deliver quick time-to-value with enterprise clients has fueled rapid adoption across industries.

About Selector

Selector is an AIOps solution that gives the world's largest companies complete visibility and intelligence into their highly complex networks, infrastructure, and applications. Leading telecommunications companies, cloud service providers (CSPs), and enterprises across various industries utilize the company's technology to ensure their networks are up and running, generating revenue. It achieves this by eliminating 90% of the repair time teams spend manually identifying the origins of incidents and outages. Selector's AI engine interfaces directly with its industry-first network large language model (NLM) to autonomously sort through enormous volumes of data, making troubleshooting instantaneous. Now, for the first time, network teams can have real-time conversations in human language with all their data across warehouses and tooling, fixing issues exponentially faster.

Selector's AIOps and Event Intelligence solution has been recognized by Gartner in multiple Hype Cycle and Market Guide reports. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Sinewave Ventures, Ansa Capital, Singtel Innov8, Hyperlink Ventures, AT&T Ventures, Bell Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and others.

To learn more about Selector, visit www.selector.ai.

