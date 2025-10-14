Selector Expands into Japanese Market with Strategic Partnership with Ranger Systems Co., Ltd.

Partnership aligns AIOps platform with leading Japanese network integrator, accelerating digital transformation in Japan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector, the industry leader in AI-powered network operations intelligence, has launched a strategic partnership with Ranger Systems Co., Ltd., a leading Tokyo-based network integrator, to bring Selector's AIOps platform to the Japanese market. The new collaboration, part of Selector's global market expansion, will create a cohesive alliance to support the rapid acceleration of Japan's digital transformation.

Founded in 2019, Selector unifies monitoring and AIOps to deliver AI-powered operations intelligence. Its data-centric platform converges network, application and IT observability across diverse sources, turning complexity into actionable insights with advanced AI/ML. Selector is experiencing significant growth as leading ISPs, media, financial institutions, cloud providers, and retailers trust the company to accelerate their shift to intelligent, resilient operations.

Ranger Systems was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. The company has extensive expertise in network monitoring optimization, MVNO infrastructure, and service quality improvements in the telecommunications industry. It maintains strong relationships across Japanese telecommunications and enterprise markets and is known as the "First call and last resort" for operators facing complex technical challenges.

"This partnership creates a tremendous opportunity for Selector to expand into the Japanese market which is moving toward a dramatic transformation into AI-powered infrastructure," said Kannan Kothandaraman, CEO and Co-Founder of Selector. "Ranger Systems deep understanding in monitoring operations aligns well with Selector's AI-driven correlation and root cause analysis, creating a complete solution that provides tremendous benefits for the telecommunications community."

Ranger Systems will deliver Selector's AIOps platform, including event correlation, Network LLM & Copilot, and root cause analysis, to Japan's telecommunications industry, which is aggressively integrating AI into its infrastructure to drive efficiencies and revenue growth. The platform delivers a unique approach to network monitoring, offering real-time, data-driven analysis of live events such as alerts, device configurations and synthetic agent data, that can impact business operations.

Ranger Systems' extensive relationships with telecom operators and MVNOs accelerate Selector's entry into the Japanese market. Together, the companies will focus on their shared values of helping customers improve efficiencies, reduce operator workload, accelerate mean time to resolution (MTTR) and deliver high-quality services.

The Partnership Approach

This new partnership pairs Ranger Systems' deep telecommunications relationships and experience in network monitoring optimization with Selector's AI-driven correlation and root cause analysis. The blending of these experiences creates a complete solution to support key industry initiatives such as reducing operator burden and accelerating overall digital transformation across Japan.

"Telecom providers must monitor systems 24/7/365 to deliver reliable, high-quality service yet providers face a daily barrage of alerts from different systems and devices," said Shōichi Narita, President, Ranger Systems. "In Japan especially, regulations around service outages and performance drops are stringent, which helps ensure that quality. Selector AI helps reduce alert noise—not only easing the burden on engineers—but also enabling swift identification of root causes. Ranger Systems is committed not just to implementing and maintaining Selector AI, but to helping improve overall network monitoring operations to ease the load on telecom providers."

What the Selector AI AIOps Platform Offers

The Selector AI AIOPs platform delivers a unique approach to network monitoring, providing real-time, data-driven analysis of live events that can impact business operations. Its capabilities are designed to support decision-making, accelerate troubleshooting, and automate responses to support organizations in moving beyond traditional monitoring toward intelligent, action-oriented operations.

Among its key features are the ability to collect data from any source tool, analyze and learn correlations between events to rapidly pinpoint alert causes and significantly shorten MTTR. The platform is easily integrated with external tools such as Slack, Teams, ServiceNow, PagerDuty, and SquadCast and can be deployed on-cloud or on-premises.

"We've developed, tested and proven service platforms for telecom carriers, service providers, and large enterprises in North America and are eager to offer solutions finely tuned to the Japanese market," said Tomoo Yamazaki, Japan Country Manager for Selector AI. "Partnering with Ranger Systems, a well-respected operator with deep experience in Japan's telecom sector, we will support our customers in reducing their operational burdens and elevating their network systems operations."

About Ranger Systems

Ranger Systems was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. The company is a network integrator specializing in the construction, operation, and maintenance of telecom networks. By introducing the Selector platform, Ranger Systems aims to dramatically reduce the labor involved in handling alerts—one of the biggest pains in system monitoring across telecom carriers and other monitoring-heavy environments—allowing engineers to focus on more creative, high-value tasks. Our mission is maximizing cost-effectiveness, and we have helped create numerous services, helping realize attractive services at optimal cost.

About Selector

Selector is an AIOps solution that gives the world's largest companies complete visibility and intelligence into their highly complex networks, infrastructure, and applications. Selector AI delivers full-layer correlation analysis and root cause diagnostics across system stacks. Our mission—"One View, Total Clarity"—is to enable teams that support systems to collaborate from a single dashboard. We have supported AI-powered operations (AIOps) in large telecom providers and enterprises in North America and entered the Japanese market in October of 2024.

Leading telecommunications companies, cloud service providers (CSPs), and enterprises across various industries utilize the company's technology to ensure their networks are up and running, generating revenue. It achieves this by eliminating 90% of the repair time teams spend manually identifying the origins of incidents and outages. Selector's AI engine interfaces directly with its industry-first network large language model (NLM) to autonomously sort through enormous volumes of data, making troubleshooting instantaneous. Now, for the first time, network teams can have real-time conversations in human language with all their data across warehouses and tooling, fixing issues exponentially faster.

Selector's AIOps and Event Intelligence solution has been recognized by Gartner in multiple Hype Cycle and Market Guide reports. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Sinewave Ventures, Ansa Capital, Singtel Innov8, Hyperlink Ventures, AT&T Ventures, Bell Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and others.

To learn more about Selector, visit www.selector.ai.

Media Contact:

Stephen Ochs

[email protected]

SOURCE Selector