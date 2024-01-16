Selector Outperforms Market, Explodes in Growth with Marquee Customer Wins

Year-over-year growth is driven by market demand for a unified platform that supports monitoring, observability, and AIOps/operational intelligence solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector , the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability, and multi-domain analytics, today shared its 2023 business highlights, in which the company doubled the number of customers and achieved over 200% growth in ARR during the 2023 fiscal year. These achievements follow the 1500% year-over-year ARR growth in 2022. The company also reached an all-time annual sales record with a consistent stream of multi-year contracts.

Selector's novel solutions, advanced AI/ML capabilities, and resulting value continue to attract new customers and drive additional adoption from existing accounts. By addressing customer needs for proactive network operations, improved visibility, and actionable insights, Selector is exceeding expectations with its innovative best-in-class service for the enterprise.

"Selector is proud of the traction and achievements we accomplished last year, thanks to our customer-first culture and the best AIOps team in the industry," said Kannan Kothandaraman, CEO at Selector. "With innovations on GenAI-driven Selector Copilot, full stack network to application correlation, and the industry's only unified monitoring, observability and multi-domain AIOps platform, we expect 2024 to be another banner year for the company."

Awards and Recognition

In addition to impressive growth, Selector received several awards and recognitions in 2023, including a distinction from Gartner as a "Cool Vendor" in monitoring and observability. A vendor must be considered innovative, impactful, or intriguing in the products of the IT services sectors to be included. The research firm also profiled the company in reports on the potential of AI-based solutions to transform network operations. The reports focus on the technical aspects and investment potential of companies operating within this category, providing valuable insights for industry professionals.

In addition, Selector was honored as one of the "2023 Bay Area Best Places to Work." This award highlights the company's commitment to creating a positive work environment and fostering employee satisfaction. Furthermore, Selector was certified for inclusion in World Wide Technology's prestigious Advanced Technology Center, solidifying its position as a trusted technology partner.

Key Success Drivers

Throughout the year, Selector secured marquee wins across some of the largest enterprise, telco service providers and cloud service providers around the world. Selector continues to offer its market-leading AIOps platform, enabling customers to achieve transformative improvements in operational efficiency. With an extensive library of integrations and full-stack capabilities, Selector empowers customers to replace legacy monitoring and observability solutions, facilitating tool consolidation, eliminating tool sprawl, and improving collaboration across operations teams.

Selector also made noteworthy product enhancements in 2023. Major improvements include:

Selector Copilot: Selector's conversational AI is revolutionizing the customer experience through search-driven querying that provides a conversational user experience on collaborative platforms. Through GenAI, Selector's customers get richer incident descriptions, status summaries based on underlying correlations, and can also convert visuals to text-based summaries.

Selector's conversational AI is revolutionizing the customer experience through search-driven querying that provides a conversational user experience on collaborative platforms. Through GenAI, Selector's customers get richer incident descriptions, status summaries based on underlying correlations, and can also convert visuals to text-based summaries. True Full-Stack Capabilities: Selector's AIOps platform provides unparalleled insights from the network to the application and everything in between. Organizations can delve deep into their network infrastructure, cloud environments, containers, and applications, providing an end-to-end holistic view of their entire application ecosystem.

Selector's AIOps platform provides unparalleled insights from the network to the application and everything in between. Organizations can delve deep into their network infrastructure, cloud environments, containers, and applications, providing an end-to-end holistic view of their entire application ecosystem. Integrations : Selector now supports over 500 integrations across various categories, including network, infrastructure, cloud, and applications. From BGP/BMP and SNMP, CloudWatch and Stackdriver, to Postgres and NGINX, Selector seamlessly integrates with a wide range of data sources to provide comprehensive insights.

: Selector now supports over 500 integrations across various categories, including network, infrastructure, cloud, and applications. From BGP/BMP and SNMP, CloudWatch and Stackdriver, to Postgres and NGINX, Selector seamlessly integrates with a wide range of data sources to provide comprehensive insights. Security Posture: Selector achieved ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 Type II attestation, demonstrating the company's commitment to comprehensive organizational security and risk management.

AIOps continues to see increased adoption as organizations gain value from analytics and improve operational efficiencies. According to Gartner, 40% of businesses will use AIOps for application and infrastructure monitoring by the end of 2024.

"The demand for AIOps/Operational Intelligence solutions continues to grow as businesses strive to optimize their operations," said Nitin Kumar, CTO of Selector. "Selector is well-positioned to meet the emerging needs of enterprises by providing comprehensive observability across disparate data sources to surface actionable insights to make the modern enterprise more efficient through the detection and remediation of issues."

About Selector AI

Selector AI empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai .

