Selector Named a 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Monitoring and Observability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector AI, the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability, and multi-domain analytics, announced today that it has been included in Gartner's "Cool Vendors in Monitoring and Observability" report.

Gartner expert analysts use the following guidelines and approach to identify and research Cool Vendors. A vendor must be considered innovative, impactful, or intriguing in either the products or the IT services sectors. Cool Vendors are not limited to technology coolness. However — coolness may also include services or unique business models.1

Innovative: The vendor has developed technologies, products, services or business models that enable users to do things they couldn't do before, in ways that are materially different from other options in the market, due to their unique or novel approach.

Impactful: The vendor offers technologies, products, services or business models that have or will have transformative business impact, and that can transform a market.

Intriguing: The vendor has caught Gartner's interest/curiosity. The vendor helps organizations to identify an upcoming trend.1

According to Gartner , "Cool Vendors have the potential to develop technologies, products, services or business models that enable users to do things that they couldn't do before, in ways that are materially different from other options in the market."1

Selector AI empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric

multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. The first solution to provide instant, actionable insights for managing networking and applications infrastructures, Selector accelerates problem identification and reduces mean time to repair (MTTR).

Selector's innovative AIOps platform provides a number of high-impact features, including:

Support for over 500 integrations across various categories, including network, infrastructure, cloud, and applications. From BGP, Optics and SNMP, CloudWatch, and Stackdriver to NGINX, Selector seamlessly integrates with a wide range of data sources in a variety of formats.





Cutting-edge machine learning to power smart alerting, automated event correlation, anomaly detection, and root cause — empowering operators to shift from reactive incident response workflows to proactive quality initiatives.





Search-driven querying powered by Selector Copilot – a conversational user experience for ChatOps platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams. Customers can drill down, surface root cause, file tickets, and even remediate issues through conversational AI.

"We're excited to be recognized in Gartner's Cool Vendor report on monitoring and observability," said Nitin Kumar, Co-Founder and CTO at Selector. "Operations teams struggle to achieve their objectives because it takes too long to triage outages and performance issues. Selector's innovative approach to these problems transforms network operations and provides the network visibility organizations need."

To download a copy of this report, click here . (For Gartner subscribers only)

About Selector AI

Selector AI empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai .

