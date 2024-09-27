SELENA GOMEZ ANNOUNCES THE SECOND ANNUAL RARE IMPACT FUND BENEFIT SUPPORTING YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH

Selena Gomez will host her second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance & Reflection on October 24 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Selena Gomez announced today that the second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, the annual fundraiser in support of the Rare Impact Fund, will be held on October 24 in Los Angeles. The star-studded benefit will feature live entertainment and special performances to be announced later.

Now in its second year, the Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance & Reflection aims to raise funds to support The Rare Impact Fund's mission to mobilize $100 million for organizations increasing access to youth mental health services and education globally. The Benefit will take place at Nya Studios West in Hollywood, California and will include food, drinks, world class entertainment, and a live auction.

"I am so excited to host the second annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit here in Los Angeles and to continue building on the success of last year's inaugural event," shared Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund. "Mental health advocacy and furthering the Rare Impact Fund's mission has become my life's work and I couldn't do this without the support of those around me. A heartfelt thank you to incredible friends and sponsors who passionately support our work."

Selena Gomez launched the Rare Impact Fund in 2020 with the goal of raising $100 million to improve youth mental health around the world. As part of this commitment, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez donates one percent of sales directly to the Rare Impact Fund and the Rare Impact Fund raises additional funds with Foundations, Corporate Partners, and individuals. The annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit plays a critical role in raising new funds. The Rare Impact Fund currently supports 26 youth mental health organizations across five continents, which includes organizations located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, broader Europe, India, Brazil, and Australia.

According to the World Economic Forum, mental ill-health affects one in four people, and around 20% of the world's children and adolescents. It has increased during the pandemic, compounded by being the most disrupted part of health systems across the world. Yet funding for mental health care remains extremely low – around 2% of global health funding and currently just 0.5% of philanthropic health giving. The mental health crisis is one of the most pressing issues facing young people today and continues to be severely underfunded.

Elyse Cohen, EVP of Social Impact & Inclusion at Rare Beauty, and President of the Rare Impact Fund shared, "Funds raised from last year's inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit provided essential funding for the youth mental health organizations we support around the globe. These organizations are on the ground offering lifesaving tools and resources to over one million young people annually, which is all made possible by our partners, donors and community. This event has become the cornerstone of the Rare Impact Fund's fundraising efforts and helps us further our mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to mental health services and education."

This non-traditional, cocktail style fundraiser welcomes a global community of mental health partners and guests, ranging from entertainment and business executives to celebrity friends and philanthropists, for an unforgettable night of impact, entertainment, and inspiration.

Benefit attendees and the general public can support the Rare Impact Fund's mission by donating online at rareimpactfund.org or by visiting the online auction, now live, to bid on items and exclusive experiences like seats at New York Fashion Week and a luxury getaway to Montage Big Sky. Additional auction items will be added in the coming weeks with a live auction taking place during the benefit. Last year's inaugural event raised more than $2 million from over 20 sponsors and one-of-a-kind auction items from Taylor Swift, Airbnb, SoFi Stadium, and others.

This year's Rare Impact Fund Benefit is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors. Top-tier sponsors include Rare Beauty, SEPHORA, Wondermind, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Pacsun. For a full list of event sponsors who help make the evening possible, please visit the event site here.

Ticket packages and sponsorship for the Rare Impact Fund Benefit are available for purchase. For information on ticket or sponsorship packages, please contact [email protected] .

To bid on online auction items, visit: https://rareimpact.givesmart.com.

ABOUT THE RARE IMPACT FUND

The Rare Impact Fund was launched by Selena Gomez as part of her focus on addressing mental health. One percent of all Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund. The Rare Impact Fund raises additional funds with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services for young people. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about the Rare Impact Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org .

