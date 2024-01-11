Self-Adhesive Labels Market worth $69.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Release Liner), Nature (Permanent, Removable, Repositionable), Type (Release Liner, Linerless), Printing Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 53.2 billion in 2023 to USD 69.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Self-Adhesive Labels Market"

150 – Tables

50 – Figures

250 – Pages

The self-adhesive labels market is driven by several key factors that contribute to its growth and widespread adoption across various industries. The increasing demand for product identification and branding in consumer goods and retail sectors is a major driver. Self-adhesive labels offer a versatile and cost-effective solution for labeling products, allowing manufacturers to incorporate branding elements, product information, and barcodes seamlessly. This demand is further fueled by the growth of e-commerce, where effective labeling is essential for product recognition and consumer trust.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96664367

By Nature, permanent labels is expected to be largest segment during the forecast period

The consumer goods and packaging industry is witnessing a surge in demand for permanent labels due to the need for effective anti-counterfeiting measures. Permanent labels, with features such as tamper-evident properties and strong adhesion, play a vital role in ensuring product authenticity and protecting brands from counterfeit activities. As concerns about product safety and authenticity grow, industries are increasingly turning to permanent labels as a robust security solution.

By Type, Release liner labels is expected to be largest segment during the forecast period

Release liner labels are widely preferred in applications that demand precise and intricate die-cutting. The release liner provides stability and support during the cutting process, allowing for the creation of complex shapes and designs. This makes release liner labels suitable for industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and electronics, where product differentiation and branding often require unique and customized label shapes.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96664367

The flexography is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Flexography stands out as the fastest and largest printing technology in the self-adhesive labels market. One key factor contributing to its dominance is the adaptability to various label materials, including paper, film, and other substrates. Flexographic printing can accommodate a wide range of inks, including UV and water-based, making it suitable for diverse applications across industries. This flexibility allows manufacturers to choose the most appropriate materials and inks for their specific labeling requirements, contributing to the widespread adoption of flexography in the market.

By Application, food & beverages accounts for the largest application during the forecast period.

The food and beverage industry has emerged as the fastest-growing and largest application sector for self-adhesive labels, and this trend can be attributed to several key factors. The stringent regulations and standards governing food packaging and labeling have increased the demand for accurate and compliant labeling solutions. Self-adhesive labels offer a versatile platform for including essential product information, nutritional facts, ingredient lists, and barcodes, ensuring that food and beverage manufacturers can meet regulatory requirements effectively.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=96664367

Asia Pacific is the largest market during the forecast period.

The growing e-commerce sector in the Asia Pacific region has significantly contributed to the surge in demand for self-adhesive labels. With more consumers turning to online shopping, there is an increased requirement for durable and visually appealing labels to enhance product presentation and provide essential information. Self-adhesive labels offer flexibility, ease of application, and customization, making them a preferred choice for a wide range of products sold through e-commerce channels.

Key Players

The leading players in the self-adhesive labels market are CCL Industries (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland), and Coveris (Austria).

Browse Adjacent Market: Packaging Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Linerless Labels Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/self-adhesive-labels-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/self-adhesive-labels.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets