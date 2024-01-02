Self-Care for a Successful New Year

News provided by

Family Features Editorial Syndicate

02 Jan, 2024, 12:35 ET

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Resolving to commit to better self-care can happen any time of the year, but there's something about the calendar flipping to a new year that signals a fresh start. It's the perfect starting point for new habits and a new approach to protecting your overall wellness.

Continue Reading
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (father and daughter cooking)
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (father and daughter cooking)
Photo courtesy of Minute Rice
Photo courtesy of Minute Rice

Self-care takes many forms. Maintaining a well-balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise are some ways to promote your physical health. So is taking good care of your body's largest organ: your skin. When it comes to mental health, getting organized is a surprisingly effective way to manage stress and keep your goals on track so you feel a sense of accomplishment.

Start working toward a new year where your wellness is front and center with these ideas for simplifying and personalizing your journey. Look for more lifestyle advice and helpful wellness tips at eLivingtoday.com.

Prepare for Healthier Eating Habits
Portion control is a common challenge when you kick off a healthier eating plan. One way to keep your meals on the modest side is preparing them ahead of time. Meal prep containers make it easy to have freshly prepared foods in moderate portions ready whenever you're ready to eat. Look for compartments that let you enjoy a main dish and at least one side, and be sure the containers seal tightly to keep food fresh and prevent leaks.

Add Whole Grains with Ease and Convenience
Eating whole grains has never been this easy or tasty. Convenient and ready in just 10 minutes, Minute Rice's Instant Brown Rice and Rice & Quinoa are must-haves for busy families. For those in need of an on-the-go option, Minute Rice Cups, including Brown Rice, Brown & Wild Rice, Brown Rice & Quinoa, Multi-Grain Medley and Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa, are ready in just 60 seconds. Start the year off right and discover more time-saving solutions at MinuteRice.com.

Put Your Best Foot Forward
If stepping up your fitness game is part of your plan for 2024, be sure to start on the right foot with the right footwear for the job. Runners in particular should be conscious of quality shoes. Look for ample cushion, comfortable ankle support, overall quality construction and a snug fit that gives your toes some wiggle room. Even slight variations can affect your comfort, so trying on different options is likely your best path toward finding the perfect fit.

Introduce Weights for Your Workout
Whether you've hit a plateau or you're just bored with your workout, adding dumbbells can introduce a whole new dimension by helping build muscle and burn more fat. Rotating muscle groups lets you give your muscles a chance to recover between workouts. The options are nearly endless, so think about how you'll use them, where you'll store them, whether shape or color matters and how much you want to spend.

Make Skin Care a Personal Priority
Your skin tells an important story about your overall health. Protecting it from harsh elements and sun damage can help ensure your skin stays supple and strong, providing the barrier it's meant to as it protects the rest of your body. Even seemingly minor irritations like dry skin can be problematic as scratching or cracking can lead to wounds and infection. Rely on a regular moisturizer and be conscious of applying sunscreen whenever you'll be outdoors.

Plan for Success in the New Year
Give yourself a boost toward tackling this year's goals by getting organized. A planner can help you keep important information at your fingertips while making it easy to keep tabs on appointments, deadlines and more. You can even track progress against new habits or journal your way toward a heathier diet. Some people prefer physical planners they can write in and update manually while others find a digital version in a smart device is more convenient.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (father and daughter cooking)
Photos courtesy of Unsplash (dumbbells, meal prep, planner, shoes, skin care products)

Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Also from this source

Set the Menu for a Successful Year

Set the Menu for a Successful Year

(Family Features) If your goals for 2024 include a healthier lifestyle and added nutrition, your mission is likely to start with a refreshed menu....
Warm, Pop-able Treats Perfect for Sharing

Warm, Pop-able Treats Perfect for Sharing

(Family Features) On a cold winter night, there's nothing quite like the combination of playing games and indulging in delicious popcorn treats....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.