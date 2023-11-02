Self-Care for Sick Days

Navigate cough, cold and flu season like a pro

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Cooler weather inevitably means cough, cold and flu season isn't far behind. Now is the time to take precautions and set yourself up with healthy habits.

"As much as we try, avoiding viruses, bacteria and germs to prevent getting sick can be a challenge," Dr. Tim Tiutan, MD, said. "However, being prepared with the right remedies, listening to your body and its symptoms and remaining diligent with a healthy routine is just as important as treating symptoms head on."

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

To help navigate this cough, cold and flu season, consider these tips from Tiutan and the experts at Mucinex.

Prepare and Prevent

You won't find a foolproof way to keep germs away, but you can lessen your chances of getting sick and make sure you're equipped to weather an illness.

Practice healthy habits. Keeping your body in prime condition can help ensure you're in the best condition possible to fight back when germs attack. That means keeping up with exercise and ensuring you're getting enough vitamins and nutrients through a well-balanced diet.

Get a flu shot. The flu shot gives your body a head start in fighting back against flu bugs. If you're exposed to the flu after receiving the shot, your body can immediately go on the offensive against those germs. You may not stay completely symptom-free, but you're more likely to experience a mild case and be back on your feet quicker.

Restock the medicine cabinet. The start of cough, cold and flu season is an ideal time to dig through your medicine cabinet. Start by discarding any medications that are out of date and make a list of anything you need to replenish. Be sure to include pain relievers, fever reducers, decongestants, antihistamines and cough syrups to fight symptoms. It's also a good time to restock items like tissues, cough drops, hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial soap.

Treat Symptoms

Although the flu can hit fast, it's often hard to tell at first whether your symptoms are due to a simple cough, cold or a case of the flu. Either way, managing symptoms like a cough can bring relief and help you keep comfortable and get plenty of rest.

Give your body time to heal. Sleep plays an important role in your overall health, especially when you're under the weather. On average, you need 7-9 hours each night to give your body enough time to fully recharge. When you're sick, you likely need even more, and it's a good idea to dial back your activity level, too. Pushing your physical limits often only delays your recovery time.

Take medications as directed. Nagging symptoms can often keep you from getting the sleep you need. One way to give your body the break it needs is to effectively manage symptoms. A hacking cough is a common symptom that can be painful and disrupt your sleep. Consider an option like Mucinex DM 12-Hour, a cough suppresent which relieves chest congestion and thins and loosens mucus, giving you an extended reprieve. It's clinically proven to last up to 12 hours, provides relief for chest congestion and makes coughs more productive.

Prevent Spread

Getting sick may be beyond your complete control, but you can take steps to protect others from germs when you're feeling ill.

Keep germs to yourself. Washing your hands often, covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and sneezing into your elbow if you don't have a tissue are simple ways you can limit the spread of germs, especially within your home or workspace. Frequently wiping down high-touch surfaces can also help reduce the spread of germs.

Skip socializing. If you're feeling under the weather, stay home. Even a mild cold can easily spread, and an illness that affects you mildly could cause significant distress for someone else. Avoid unnecessary errands and take advantage of services like curbside pickup if you must get out. Also check with your employer about working remotely if you're up to it.

Find more ways to stay healthy and limit symptoms by visiting Mucinex.com.

Cold vs. Flu

There's a lot of overlap between cold and flu symptoms, so it can be tricky to figure out whether the bug you're fighting is a cold or influenza and how to tackle it.

While both the common cold and the flu are respiratory illnesses, they are not caused by the same viruses. Although colds are inconvenient, they are far less likely to develop into anything more serious, as the flu can.

What is a Cold?

Generally, colds are milder than the flu, and more likely to cause runny or stuffy noses (while the flu can cause stuffy or runny noses, it's less likely to do so). You won't feel good, but you'll probably be able to do some or all of your daily tasks. The flu typically hits harder, making it difficult to go to work or follow your usual routine.

What is the Flu?

The flu often feels worse than a cold; you might experience the same symptoms but amplified. The flu comes with more pain and fever than a cold. Common flu symptoms include sore throat, chills, fever, runny or stuffy nose, muscle fatigue or aches and headaches. The flu can also develop into more serious conditions and complications, making it more dangerous than the average cold. While the common cold is rarely serious, the flu can be dangerous for young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

Treating a Cold vs. Flu

You can be vaccinated against the flu. There is no such vaccine for common colds. If your provider recommends it, getting the flu vaccine each year can go a long way toward preventing sickness.

Whether you have a cold or the flu, symptom relief is largely the same. Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of fluids and take over-the-counter medicines to relieve symptoms. Stay home to avoid spreading sickness. Wash your hands frequently and cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Watch for shortness of breath, chest or abdomen pain, confusion, sudden dizziness, severe or persistent vomiting and flu symptoms that improve then return with fever and worse cough. If you experience any of these symptoms, consult a doctor.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate