Self Esteem Brands Announces Expansion of Anytime Fitness Brand into United Arab Emirates, Welcomes Experienced Franchise Ownership Group Led by Legendary International Markets Investor Dr. Mark Mobius as Master Franchisee

Deal expands global footprint of Anytime Fitness franchise fitness clubs and reflects its ambitions across Middle East; first club to open in Dubai by end of 2024

Mobius plus Anytime Fitness Philippines franchise operators view UAE master franchisor stake as key to capture rapidly-growing market share in the multi-trillion dollar global wellness economy

WOODBURY, Minn. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of a global portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands, has announced its latest master franchisee in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an investment group led by Dr. Mark Mobius, an investor synonymous with emerging and frontier markets and one of the most successful and influential money managers over the past 30 years.

From left to right: Andrew Wind, Self Esteem Brands; Ben Matute, Anytime Fitness UAE master franchisee; Chuck Runyon, CEO, Self Esteem Brands; John Ninia, Anytime Fitness UAE master franchisee; Tony Mitchell, Self Esteem Brands; Dr. Mark Mobius, Anytime Fitness UAE master franchisee; Dave Mortensen, president, Self Esteem Brands; Richmond Sy, Anytime Fitness UAE master franchisee; Sander Van den Born, Self Esteem Brands. Location: Self Esteem Brands, Woodbury, MN USA

"Being a long-time member of Anytime Fitness and having used the clubs around the world makes this investment a natural for me," Mobius said.

Dr. Mobius is joined by fellow investor John Ninia, along with Ben Matute and Richmond Sy, two longtime Anytime Fitness Philippines franchise operators who will relocate to Dubai and co-invest with Ninia and Mobius to establish Anytime Fitness UAE and open Anytime Fitness clubs across the country over the next eight years. The first Anytime Fitness club in Dubai is forecast to open by the end of 2024.

"When we look at the places where our presence and brands can make a meaningful difference and capture strong growth, UAE is at the top of the list," said Sander van den Born, executive vice president, international, Self Esteem Brands. "It's also a strong testament to the strength of the Anytime Fitness model to see existing franchisees relocate from a successful region to help stand up operations in the UAE. We are aligned on values and purpose, especially with wider recognition of health and wellness initiatives across the Middle East region; we are proud to bring the Anytime Fitness brand to the UAE and play an active role in the health and wellbeing of its people and communities."

With the UAE, Self Esteem Brands will now have Anytime Fitness clubs operating in more than 40 countries and territories around the globe.

"The vote of confidence from Dr. Mobius is something we deeply respect," said Chuck Runyon, co-founder, Anytime Fitness and CEO, Self Esteem Brands. "We strongly believe in the double-digit growth forecasts for the $5.6 trillion global wellness economy* over the next decade, and investments are crucial to help ensure we evolve health and wellness in ways that are holistic and more accessible. We are humbled to have Dr. Mobius, Mr. Ninia, and our longtime franchise operators Mr. Matute and Mr. Sy come together as the master franchisor bringing the Anytime Fitness brand to the UAE; we look forward to watching the brand grow rapidly in the region and make a difference in peoples' lives."

*Source: Global Wellness Institute data

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving nearly 5 million members at more than 5,200 clubs in more than 40 countries and territories and on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.com.

About Self Esteem Brands

Headquartered in Woodbury, Minnesota, USA, Self Esteem Brands brings together the largest health and wellness franchise brands, Anytime Fitness®, Basecamp® Fitness, SUMHIIT Fitness, The Bar Method®, and Waxing the City®. With the mission to improve self-esteem of the world, the suite of brands that makes up the Self Esteem Brands family has nearly 5,500 operating locations across all seven continents. Additionally, Self Esteem Brands affiliates Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions, and Provision Security provide a host of direct to consumer and franchisee support services. For more information on Self Esteem Brands please visit https://sebrands.com/.

