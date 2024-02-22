Self Esteem Brands, LLC reports worldwide growth in 2023 across fitness, wellness franchise brands

Technology, Partnerships, Strong Franchise Sales Growth Reflect Continued Consumer Demand for Health, Wellness Services

WOODBURY, Minn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the world's largest portfolio of purpose-driven health and personal care franchise brands, closed 2023 with year-over-year growth across a set of business and member metrics that show continued demand worldwide for franchising and personal health services.

Across SEB's portfolio of brands, combined franchise sales grew by more than 500 units worldwide, including 284 new non-U.S. locations and systemwide revenues up 12.3% over 2022. New countries joining include Anytime Fitness master franchisees in France and Austria, while franchise locations in Canada consolidated under a new master franchisee. SEB also introduced SUMHIIT Fitness, the international expansion of the Basecamp Fitness brand in the U.S with first locations unveiling in early 2024 in Australia and Singapore.

"Franchising is a proven model that empowers franchisees to be in business for themselves – but not by themselves – and receiving the ongoing support from the franchisor," said Dave Mortensen, president, SEB. "We are encouraged by the 2023 growth across our portfolio of brands and system and see strong gains to be made both in the U.S. and in new countries and regions worldwide."

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness has been both one of the fastest-growing franchises and fastest-growing health club brands in history. More than 5 million members enjoy global reciprocity, where they can access every club across 42 countries on all seven continents and Anytime Fitness members made more than 40 million reciprocal visits in 2023.

Globally, Anytime Fitness clubs in 2023 showed a 6.7% year-over-year increase in coaching and personal training services. Based on more than 1,451,700 total body scans, members worldwide in 2023 reported a combined loss of 1.57 million pounds of fat, gained nearly 872,000 pounds of muscle, and clocked in an average body fat percentage of 26.5%.

Memberships in the U.S. and Canada now come with a supportive network of Anytime Fitness coaches who design personalized plans focused on training, nutrition, and recovery, all accessed and managed via the new Anytime Fitness App designed with SmartCoaching technology to help people reach their fitness and wellness goals. The app additionally features Access Pass, which unlocks club locations worldwide. The brand forecasts that 1 million members worldwide will adopt the app in 2024 – key to its promise of "anytime, anywhere" - with total downloads in 2023 showing a positive trend.

Anytime Fitness also teamed up with Apple Fitness+ to offer members an unmatched digital and in-person fitness experience. Access to Apple Fitness+ comes free with all Anytime Fitness memberships in the U.S. and Canada, offering members personalized plans within the Anytime Fitness iOS app that include an integration of the entire catalog of Apple Fitness+ workouts – 12 different modalities to use inside or outside the gym and delivering our brand promise to enable better health to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Waxing the City:

Waxing the City had an explosive year of growth, with franchise sales more than 300% higher than 2022. It offers a best-in-class service platform, with a 93% overall satisfaction rate among clients, with an average year over year ticket increase of 3%, more than 313,000 unique clients and 1.2 million tickets (sessions at a Waxing the City studio).

Basecamp Fitness:

Effective and efficient is in the DNA of Basecamp Fitness, a high intensity interval training (HIIT) studio concept. Basecamp's investments in 2023 to elevate every facet of a member experience, from coaching and app use to in-studio music and lighting, delivered on the best HIIT experience in the marketplace. Expansion will continue globally in 2024 through both the Basecamp brand (U.S.) and SUMHIIT Fitness brand overseas.

The Bar Method:

The Bar Method is the most targeted and effective barre workout in the market. The studio brand grew to 1.6 million class attendees in 2023, 14% higher than 2022. The Bar Method also introduced the Bar Strength class format, with more than 6,000 classes hosted over the back half of 2023. The brand will announce its international franchise expansion in the first quarter of 2024.

Stronger U:

Stronger U, the virtual health and nutrition service which Self Esteem Brands acquired in 2021, also showed evidence of improvements in health and wellness outcomes. In 2023, Stronger U members saw an average loss of 15 pounds when combined with weekly check ins via the app with coaches, with 97% more confident navigating nutrition and their health goals.

