Self-Starting Entrepreneur Signs Agreement with Re-Bath for Greater D.C. Market

WASHINGTON , Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise, has announced a single territory signed agreement for the greater D.C. market. The territory spans northeast Virginia, from Leesburg to Fredericksburg, and officially opened on January 13. With large retailer partnerships contributing to the brand's growth and market share gains driving nearly an 31% YOY increase in systemwide sales, existing and new franchisees are flocking to the franchise opportunity.

Growing Re-Bath's presence on the East Coast is Raj Kapoor, a self-starting entrepreneur and longtime Virginia native. Kapoor began his entrepreneurial journey after opening his first restaurant at age 19. Since then, he has opened more than 15 restaurants – having completed the construction himself and running the operations for each one. When the business started doing well, Kapoor would sell it and start over on a new endeavor. While he still runs one deli-style restaurant in D.C., Kapoor sought after a change and wanted to get into a business with a franchise model.

"I came across Re-Bath after getting my deck done with Lowe's and was impressed with the streamlined process," said Kapoor. "My past experiences were never like this – I am used to having to chase after the contractors. With my Re-Bath opened and operating, I hope it becomes a business that customers can rely on, which is important for home remodeling. I've lived in Virginia for 32 years so I see there's a need for bathroom remodeling services and I look forward to being a dependable business for my community and beyond."

Re-Bath has grown into a trusted and respected service provider known for expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles.

"When bringing on a new franchisee, you want that partner to align with the brand's vision and Raj is exactly that person," said Sharon Villegas, Chief Revenue Officer of Re-Bath. "He values the franchise model, and even with his vast entrepreneur experience, he knew he needed to first understand our model. We are excited to have a passionate franchisee brought onboard who is fully invested in our brand."

As the largest bathroom remodeling company in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide. The executive leadership team has seen consistent new development across the East Coast with 24 territories still available for growth, three specifically in the D.C. market. Collectively, the D.C. territories boast a population count of 4.5 million and 11 retail partner stores.

Per Re-Bath's Franchise Disclosure Document, franchisees with territories between 1.25 and 2.5 million people had average revenues of over $2.8 million in 2021, up over 21% from 2020*.

The success achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath recently earned the No. 283 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 2 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List and was recognized as No. 1 in the "Best Bathroom Renovations" category on Bob Vila's 2022 Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking. The franchise is building off this momentum for repeated success throughout 2023, with a goal of awarding 25 franchise agreements while strengthening performance and same-store-sales.

*The figures reflect average and median sales revenue and average gross profits for 36 Re-Bath franchised businesses with territories of between 1.25 million and 2.5 million residents, and which were in operation for at least one year. These averages and medians are based on a 52-week fiscal period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Of these 36 franchised businesses, 11 (or 31%) attained or exceeded the average sales revenue and 15 (or 42%) attained or exceeded the average gross profit. Some outlets have sold this amount. Individual results may vary. There is no assurance that you will sell as much as the average. See the Re-Bath 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document for details.

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

