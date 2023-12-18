Self Storage Demand Continues to Face Headwinds, Yardi Matrix Reports

News provided by

Yardi

18 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Street rates continue to be down year-over-year in most metros

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The self storage industry is feeling the impact of the housing market slowdown on demand for storage units, states the latest Self Storage National Report from Yardi® Matrix.

The average annualized same-store asking rate per square foot for combined unit sizes and types averaged $16.57 nationally in November, a 4.2 percent drop on a year-over-year basis.

Street rates also remained negative on an annual basis in November in nearly all top metros. Combined same-store rates for non-climate-controlled units decreased in all but one of the top markets tracked by Yardi Matrix on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the asking rates for same-store climate-controlled units fell in all major metros.

"Rising housing costs and incomes that have not kept pace has resulted in one of the most unaffordable housing markets in the past thirty years, stifling home sales. As a key storage demand driver, a slowdown in the housing market is dampening occupancy and weighing down street rates," say Matrix analysts.

At a national level, Yardi Matrix tracks a total of 5,028 self storage properties in various stages of development, including 883 under construction, 1,940 planned, 631 prospective, 1,489 abandoned and 85 deferred properties. Yardi Matrix also maintains operational profiles for 29,376 completed self storage facilities, bringing the total data set to 34,404.

Gain more insight on the performance of the self storage sector.

Yardi Matrix offers the industry's most comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage investments in commercial real estate. Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, student housing, vacant land, industrial, office, retail and self storage property types. Email [email protected], call 480-663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805266/Yardi_Matrix_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi

Also from this source

Yardi Launches Floorplan Manager to Optimize Space Management

Yardi Launches Floorplan Manager to Optimize Space Management

Yardi®, the leading provider of software solutions for real estate, announced today the release of Yardi® Floorplan Manager, an advanced solution...
Yardi ID Verify Expands Resident Screening Safeguards to Canada

Yardi ID Verify Expands Resident Screening Safeguards to Canada

Property managers in Canada can sharply reduce screening risk and costs with Yardi® ID Verify, a software solution that introduces new, game-changing ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.