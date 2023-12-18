Self Storage Demand Continues to Face Headwinds, Yardi Matrix Reports

Street rates continue to be down year-over-year in most metros

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The self storage industry is feeling the impact of the housing market slowdown on demand for storage units, states the latest Self Storage National Report from Yardi® Matrix.

The average annualized same-store asking rate per square foot for combined unit sizes and types averaged $16.57 nationally in November, a 4.2 percent drop on a year-over-year basis.

Street rates also remained negative on an annual basis in November in nearly all top metros. Combined same-store rates for non-climate-controlled units decreased in all but one of the top markets tracked by Yardi Matrix on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the asking rates for same-store climate-controlled units fell in all major metros.

"Rising housing costs and incomes that have not kept pace has resulted in one of the most unaffordable housing markets in the past thirty years, stifling home sales. As a key storage demand driver, a slowdown in the housing market is dampening occupancy and weighing down street rates," say Matrix analysts.

At a national level, Yardi Matrix tracks a total of 5,028 self storage properties in various stages of development, including 883 under construction, 1,940 planned, 631 prospective, 1,489 abandoned and 85 deferred properties. Yardi Matrix also maintains operational profiles for 29,376 completed self storage facilities, bringing the total data set to 34,404.

