SelfAudit AI Joins PreVeil Partner Network to Accelerate CMMC Certification for Defense Contractors

Strategic Partnership Connects AI-Driven Compliance Automation with Proven Encryption Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfAudit AI, an AI-powered compliance automation platform designed to accelerate Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) readiness, today announced a partnership with PreVeil to provide clients with proven encryption and secure collaboration solutions for CMMC certification.

As CMMC requirements become mandatory across the Defense Industrial Base, SelfAudit AI is expanding its network of trusted technology partners to ensure clients have access to solutions that deliver results. PreVeil's FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent platform has helped 50+ defense contractors achieve perfect 110/110 scores on CMMC assessments, making it an ideal addition to SelfAudit AI's partner ecosystem.

Connecting Compliance Automation with Proven AI Technology

"Our customers come to us because they need clarity, insight, and automation throughout the CMMC certification process," said Khurram Qureshi, CEO at SelfAudit AI. "But insight alone isn't enough—they also need the right technology stack. PreVeil has demonstrated consistent success in CMMC assessments, and we're confident recommending them to customers who need compliant encryption for email and file sharing."

SelfAudit AI has helped organizations achieve CMMC audit readiness since 2025, automating gap assessments, POA&Ms and SPRS scores. The addition of PreVeil to its partner network strengthens the company's ability to connect clients with technology solutions that meet CMMC's stringent encryption requirements.

Technology That Delivers Results

PreVeil's platform addresses critical CMMC requirements including:

End-to-end encryption for email and file sharing

FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent certification

Protection of CUI in transit and at rest

Secure collaboration that maintains compliance

Rapid deployment with minimal disruption

"Defense contractors need solutions they can trust with a proven track record in CMMC assessments," said Jamie Leupold, Director of Channel Sales & Alliances at PreVeil. "We're excited to work with SelfAudit AI to support organizations pursuing certification with confidence."

A Partnership Approach to Compliance

The partnership reflects SelfAudit AI's commitment to providing comprehensive support throughout the CMMC journey. By connecting clients with proven technology partners like PreVeil, alongside qualified Managed Service Providers and other specialists, SelfAudit AI ensures organizations have all the pieces needed for successful certification.

"CMMC compliance is a team effort," added Khurram Qureshi. "It requires the right intelligence, the right technology, and the right implementation partners all working together. This partnership with PreVeil strengthens our ability to deliver that complete solution."

About SelfAudit AI

SelfAudit AI provides an AI-powered compliance automation platform designed to accelerate Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) readiness. The platform supports organizations preparing for CMMC assessments by automating compliance assessments, control mapping, gap analysis, POA&Ms, and SPRS scoring. For more information, visit www.selfaudit.ai .

About PreVeil

PreVeil's encrypted Email & Drive platform is used by over 2,000 organizations to improve their security & achieve CMMC & ITAR compliance. PreVeil can be deployed in hours & integrates directly with Gmail, Outlook, File Explorer, & Mac Finder. All files & emails are automatically encrypted end-to-end, which eliminates central points of attack & means no one other than intended recipients can read your sensitive information—not even PreVeil. PreVeil has been used by over 50 defense contractors & C3PAOs to achieve perfect 110 scores on their CMMC assessments.

