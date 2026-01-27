SelfAudit Launches Partner Program to Help Organizations Accelerate CMMC and Cyber Compliance Readiness

New program expands SelfAudit's ecosystem of service providers supporting audit readiness and ongoing compliance.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfAudit AI, an AI-driven compliance readiness platform, today announced the launch of the SelfAudit Partner Program, designed to help organizations seeking certification (OSCs) accelerate CMMC compliance readiness and improve audit preparedness. The program is open to qualified partners—including MSPs, MSSPs, and readiness professionals—who support customers preparing for cybersecurity compliance requirements.

With compliance requirements increasing across the defense industrial base and beyond, organizations face growing pressure to understand their current posture, close gaps efficiently, and maintain audit-ready documentation. The SelfAudit Partner Program is built to strengthen service delivery for these organizations by enabling partners and customers to work together more effectively throughout the readiness journey.

"Partners play a critical role in helping organizations navigate evolving compliance expectations," said Khurram Qureshi, CEO at SelfAudit. "With the SelfAudit Partner Program, we're making it easier for partners to support customers with a consistent, scalable readiness workflow—so organizations can move faster toward audit preparation with greater confidence."

SelfAudit is now onboarding partners. Organizations interested in joining the program can request information at https://selfaudit.ai/partners/.

SelfAudit is an AI-powered compliance readiness platform that helps organizations accelerate audit preparation by organizing security documentation, mapping evidence to controls, and identifying gaps to drive remediation. SelfAudit supports readiness workflows for CMMC and broader cybersecurity compliance frameworks.

