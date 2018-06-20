Selfie For A Good Cause On #RFGoNaked Day

In its fifth year, #RFGoNaked Day is an event that encourages self esteem and confidence while supporting an important cause. It leverages the power of its Independent Consultant community and brand ambassadors' word-of-mouth to bring awareness to an important cause – youth.

"Each year on #RFGoNaked Day, our Consultant community, employees and brand ambassadors amaze me by coming together to make a significant impact. Our $1M goal is not just a number – it is about changing the lives of young people. It is about supporting youth and having an influence on these students becoming leaders in their communities," said Amnon Rodan, Chairman of Rodan + Fields and Prescription for Change® Foundation.

Last year #RFGoNaked Day generated more than 500,000 makeup-free selfies and raised $561,000 for youth. Thanks to the community's support, #RFGoNaked Day has provided funding to build a school in Malawi, launch three service-learning programs for youth in Chicago, Boston and New York, and provided nearly 150,000 student program days. This June, Rodan + Fields calls upon women and men to believe in their selfie by snapping and sharing their bare face along with the tag #RFGoNaked to make a significant impact. To learn more about #RFGoNaked Day or Rodan + Fields, visit RodanandFields.com.

About Rodan + Fields

Founded by Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, Rodan + Fields' dermatology-inspired skincare products and proprietary, technology-driven social enterprise platform are changing the way people engage in the skincare category, shop for products and care for their skin. In 2007, the Company made the unprecedented move out of department stores and into the world of social commerce in order to realize the doctors' vision for providing the closest alternative to a professional skincare experience outside of a medical office and, in the process, empowering entrepreneurial opportunity. Products are available through Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants and at www.rodanandfields.com.

About Rodan + Fields Prescription for Change Foundation

The PFC Foundation is a non-profit organization funded through Rodan + Fields, voluntary contributions by Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants and public donations. The PFC Foundation mission is to serve youth with life-changing empowerment programs where they live.

PFC Foundation believes that empowered youth can change their lives and the world we live in. That's why we partner with organizations across the globe that provide programs for youth, including buildOn (US), WE Charity (CA) and The Smith Family (AUS). These organizations enable our Consultants and employees to have a local impact on young lives.

1 Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2018 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels, Skin Care includes Sets and Kits; North America defined as Canada and the United States.

