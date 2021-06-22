Sell-a-bration® 2021: It's Time to Re-Connect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REALTORS® all over the country are gearing up for the opportunity to come together, learn and network like never before. The Residential Real Estate Council, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®, is hosting Sell-a-bration Re-Connect Live- where the top-producing residential real estate agents in the world will gather to share knowledge, build relationships and get inspired.

"The Council is looking forward to reconnecting at Sell-a-bration 2021. We are well-known for peer-to-peer networking and quality educational opportunities. Additionally, this year offers the perfect opportunity for REALTORS® to reconnect with each other after a challenging year and much time apart," says Lana Vukovljak, CEO of the Residential Real Estate Council.

Sell-a-bration attendees can look forward to educational sessions led by industry leaders, including two keynote speakers from top interactive motivational speaker, Chip Eichelberger, and internationally acclaimed economist, Elliott Eisenberg. Sessions like Objection Handling: Your Way to Yes and Building a Pricing in a Shifting Market will be sure to have registrants feeling prepared for a challenging market and event highlights like "RRC Night Out" and happy hour leave room for plenty of fun.

Brand new this year, the Council will offer a virtual attendance option. Attendees can join Sell-a-bration Re-Connect from anywhere in the world offering an opportunity for all to stay up to date on the latest in residential real estate. More information on the virtual option will be made available in the coming week on CRS.com.

As the premier residential real estate conference, the Council will keep attendee safety at the forefront of the in-person event and align safety measures with the state of Nevada and the CDC guidelines.

Registration is still open for Sell-a-bration Re-Connect Live being held August 17-18 2021, at Harrah's and Harvey's hotels in Lake Tahoe. Participants who plan to attend are encouraged to register now as space is limited for specific events. For more information, including event registration, session selection, and hotel accommodations, please visit crs.com/sell-a-bration or contact RRC Customer Care at 1-800-462-8841.

Please use code SABLIVE10 for 10 percent off registration!

About the Residential Real Estate Council

The Residential Real Estate Council is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. The Council is comprised of more than 28,000 members and supports them with education, networking events, practitioner-developed tools and mentoring. It awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding achievement in residential real estate.

Media contact:

Kimberly Cure, Director of Communications [email protected]

SOURCE Residential Real Estate Council