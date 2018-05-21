"Our tools are designed to help sellers succeed on Amazon and we are excited to be selected to highlight our products for businesses on Seller Central," said Seller Labs VP of Product Katie Reilly. "Seller Labs' IGNITE and FEEDBACK GENIUS tools allow sellers to manage their advertising campaigns and improve reputation and communication with buyers. These tools help sellers run their businesses more effectively and profitably."

The addition of the Marketplace Appstore and Seller Labs' inclusion via the IGNITE and FEEDBACK GENIUS applications dovetails with the recent selection of Seller Labs as a member of the Amazon Marketplace Development Council. Members of the Amazon Marketplace Developer Council have a unique perspective and understanding of the small-and-medium-sized businesses that sell on Amazon. Through the Marketplace Developer Council, members share valuable insights and feedback on existing and prospective tools and programs to influence and shape the roadmap and priorities for Marketplace Web Service APIs and associated tools.

"The open communication with Amazon and the new Developer Council helps Seller Labs ensure it's developing the right features for our customers and provides the best experience for sellers," said Hank Harris, CEO of Seller Labs. "The Marketplace Appstore is simply the beginning of bringing more effective tools to Amazon sellers."

ABOUT SELLER LABS

Seller Labs, LLC is the creator of cloud-based e-commerce applications, FEEDBACK GENIUS, SCOPE and IGNITE. The company's software suite provides third-party Amazon merchants with tools to automate email messaging, Amazon keyword and product research and Amazon Sponsored Products ads (PPC) management. The company is based in Athens, Ga. For more information, please visit www.sellerlabs.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seller-labs-ignite-and-feedback-genius-tools-now-available-at-the-new-amazon-marketplace-appstore-300651599.html

SOURCE Seller Labs

