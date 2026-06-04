Seller Ledger Solves Multi-Currency Accounting Challenges for Amazon Sellers

Finally, Amazon sellers have a simple, affordable solution to handle foreign currency transactions in a way that keeps their books balanced.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seller Ledger today announced new multi-currency accounting capabilities designed to solve one of the most persistent bookkeeping challenges facing Amazon sellers: accurately accounting for sales, fees, and payouts across multiple countries and currencies. North American Amazon sellers often have transactions recorded in Canadian dollars or Mexican pesos, but deposits that arrive as U.S. dollars in a bank account. Because exchange rates fluctuate continuously and Amazon does not always provide the exact conversion details needed for bookkeeping, reconciliation can quickly become time-consuming and error-prone.

Simplified Amazon accounting from Seller Ledger Automated currency conversion and reconciliation

"International expansion should create growth opportunities, not accounting headaches," said Kevin Reeth, CEO and Founder of Seller Ledger. "We built our multi-currency tools to remove that friction entirely, giving sellers a clear and accurate picture of their finances without spreadsheets, manual calculations, or costly add-ons."

Seller Ledger's new platform capabilities automatically reconcile international Amazon payouts, convert foreign currency transactions into a seller's home currency, and track exchange rate differences without third-party connectors or additional fees. The original transaction values are preserved, providing a complete audit trail. The result is a streamlined accounting workflow that allows sellers to:

Reconcile international Amazon payouts automatically

View consolidated financial reports in a single currency

Maintain visibility into original transaction currencies

Track foreign exchange gains and losses automatically

Eliminate manual currency conversion calculations

Unlike many accounting solutions that require premium subscriptions or third-party integrations to support international selling, Seller Ledger includes multi-currency accounting functionality as part of its standard platform at no additional cost.

Seller Ledger offers a 30-day free trial with no credit card required. Pricing starts at $10 per month for businesses with up to 250 transactions per month, with plans available for higher-volume sellers. Amazon sellers can learn more about Seller Ledger's accounting platform and multi-currency capabilities at SellerLedger.com/amazon-accounting-software.

About Seller Ledger

Seller Ledger, Inc. is an online bookkeeping and accounting software platform built specifically for eCommerce businesses. The software enables online sellers to track finances, organize sales data, manage inventory, reconcile payouts, and generate tax reports. Seller Ledger connects directly with major eCommerce marketplaces, business bank accounts, and credit cards, providing sellers with a simple and affordable way to manage their accounting.

Media Contact:

Jeannie Reeth

775-234-2011

[email protected]

SOURCE Seller Ledger Inc.