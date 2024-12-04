Sellers Dorsey Announces Leadership Transition

Kevin Seabaugh , healthcare innovation and business development leader, to step into CEO role effective December 2, 2024

Martin Sellers , CEO and Co-Founder, to transition to Executive Chairman of the Board

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sellers Dorsey, a Medicaid impact firm that has shaped the healthcare landscape for vulnerable populations across the country, announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Martin Sellers will retire from his role effective December 2nd, 2024. To succeed him, the company has named national healthcare innovation leader Kevin Seabaugh as the new Chief Executive Officer. Martin Sellers, who has led Sellers Dorsey since its founding in 2002, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board, ensuring a continued focus on the firm's mission and future growth.

Seabaugh brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare innovation and business development. He most recently led the commercial organization at apree health, where he was responsible for sales strategies for healthcare solutions serving employers, providers, and health plans. Prior to apree, Seabaugh led the population health and post-acute businesses at Cerner Corporation. Kevin's expertise has helped payers, providers, and employers improve care delivery and the health of the communities they serve.

Reflecting on his decision to step down as CEO, Mr. Sellers stated, "Leading Sellers Dorsey for the past 24 years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. The firm has grown from a small consultancy into one of the nation's most respected Medicaid impact firms, improving access to quality healthcare for millions of Americans. I am proud of all we have accomplished and even more excited about what lies ahead under Kevin's leadership. He has a deep understanding of healthcare and a proven ability to drive transformational results. I know Sellers Dorsey is in capable hands as we continue to improve healthcare for underserved communities across the country."

During Mr. Sellers' tenure, Sellers Dorsey has been at the forefront of Medicaid financing and policy innovation, providing the necessary resources to safety-net hospitals, states, and others in the Medicaid program to better serve underserved populations. His vision and leadership helped transform the firm into a trusted partner for state governments, healthcare providers, managed care organizations, and advocacy groups nationwide.

On Mr. Seabaugh's new role as CEO, Mr. Sellers added, "For the past 18 months, our board has conducted a comprehensive search for the right leader to take Sellers Dorsey into the future. I am confident Kevin is that leader. Under his leadership, Sellers Dorsey will be well-positioned to help clients navigate a rapidly shifting landscape while staying true to our mission of improving the quality of care for underserved communities. His experience and commitment to healthcare access, quality, and innovation align with the values that have driven our work for over two decades."

Kevin Seabaugh, reflecting on his new role, said, "I am honored to join Sellers Dorsey as CEO. From the beginning, Sellers Dorsey has set the standard for excellence in healthcare services, and I look forward to building on Marty's remarkable legacy. Together with our talented team, we will continue to make a meaningful impact by improving healthcare outcomes for those who need it most."

Sellers Dorsey is a Medicaid impact firm working to strengthen healthcare for lower-income Americans by working directly with states, safety-net hospitals, payors, and advocates to improve care outcomes.

