Sellers lose their advantage, but lower rates may revive housing market competition

Home shoppers held up by high costs could restart their search in the shoulder season

Zillow's market heat index shows the market moved into neutral, more balanced territory in July — the first time this year that it's been anything other than a sellers' market.

Competition for homes eased — homes that sold went pending in 18 days, six more days than last year.

An early August drop in mortgage rates should bring in more new buyers than sellers, reviving competition.

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Competition for homes and price appreciation tapered off faster than normal in July as high housing costs continued to stymie shoppers, according to the Zillow® market report .1 But recent drops in mortgage rates should spur more competition as we head into fall.

"If this relief from mortgage rates continues, we should see more buyers restarting their hunt for a home," said Zillow Chief Economist Skylar Olsen. "But although rate lock among homeowners is easing, they probably won't be as motivated to jump back into the market and sell. With housing inventory still scarce, this improved affordability picture could reignite competition and sales as we head into the fall, or at least delay the usual post-summer cooldown."

Sellers lose the upper hand

Sellers gave up a marked advantage over buyers in July on the national scale, as the Zillow market heat index2 moved into neutral territory for the first time since December. This marks the first July the national market has been neutral since 2019; in each of the past two years, the market moved into neutral ground in October.

Among major markets, Denver, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Louisville lost their advantage for sellers and moved into neutral territory, while Orlando became buyer-friendly like the rest of the big Florida metros.

Homes are lingering on the market — even successful listings took almost a week longer to sell in July than last year. While that's still five days faster than the average pace of sales in the years before the pandemic, it's still a sign that buyers were much less eager to commit.

Inventory accumulated further in July, and now stands nearly 25% above last year's levels, marking the eighth straight month the year-over-year inventory gap has widened. Compared to pre-pandemic norms, the inventory shortfall shrank a bit and is now down 31.5%, the smallest deficit since October 2020.

In an effort to win over cash-strapped buyers, home sellers again cut prices at record levels. More than 26% of homes on Zillow received a price cut in July, the highest share for any July since at least 2018, when the dataset began.

What happens next?

This cooling competition and pricing slowdown could dissipate in August if lower mortgage rates hold.

By the end of July, lower rates brought the monthly price premium to buy a home, rather than rent a similar property, below $200.3 That has shrunk from a $247 difference as recently as April. Now lower rates in August are closing the gap even further.

Of course, the cost disparity between renting and buying differs in every metro and even by neighborhood. But for those shoppers on the edge of affordability — and who have enough cash on hand for a down payment — the significant drop in rates may offer enough relief to entice a move. The effect of a rate cut on mortgage payments is more significant in expensive areas.

Lower rates aren't likely to encourage a comparable wave of current homeowners to sell, though. Zillow surveys show 80% of recent sellers were influenced by major life events, such as a change in their household size or working situation. New listings typically surge in spring and then taper off as homeowners aim to sell, buy another house, and be moved in before school and the fall holidays begin.

Home value appreciation slowed to a refreshingly reasonable 2.8% year over year in July, but that could tick back up if the surge in demand outweighs an increase in supply, as expected.

Metropolitan

Area* July Zillow

Home

Value

Index

(ZHVI)

(Raw) ZHVI

Change,

Month

over

Month

(MoM) ZHVI

Change

Since

Before

the

Pandemic Market

Favors** Share

of

Listings

With a

Price

Cut Inventory

Change

Since

Before

the

Pandemic Typical

Mortgage

Payment*** United States $362,156 0.3 % 46.6 % Neutral 26.3 % -31.5 % $1,900 New York, NY $675,044 0.9 % 34.1 % Strong

seller 14.4 % -52.6 % $3,522 Los Angeles, CA $967,944 0.3 % 43.8 % Seller 20.7 % -32.6 % $5,029 Chicago, IL $328,239 0.7 % 38.1 % Seller 25.4 % -51.7 % $1,718 Dallas, TX $378,091 -0.1 % 46.9 % Neutral 37.5 % -11.3 % $1,985 Houston, TX $310,998 0.1 % 39.2 % Neutral 28.8 % -17.3 % $1,632 Washington, DC $568,111 0.0 % 31.1 % Strong

seller 23.2 % -44.6 % $2,975 Philadelphia, PA $365,874 0.4 % 45.5 % Seller 22.9 % -49.8 % $1,918 Miami, FL $492,157 0.2 % 62.4 % Buyer 23.2 % -13.9 % $2,580 Atlanta, GA $387,104 0.1 % 57.0 % Neutral 31.9 % -16.8 % $2,031 Boston, MA $706,598 0.5 % 44.4 % Strong

seller 19.6 % -42.1 % $3,697 Phoenix, AZ $457,842 -0.3 % 52.4 % Neutral 34.3 % -23.1 % $2,406 San Francisco, CA $1,178,102 -0.2 % 25.3 % Strong

seller 19.7 % -5.6 % $6,157 Riverside, CA $588,097 0.3 % 53.3 % Seller 23.5 % -33.8 % $3,075 Detroit, MI $255,620 0.4 % 42.3 % Seller 24.6 % -40.1 % $1,342 Seattle, WA $747,883 -0.1 % 45.0 % Seller 28.7 % -26.2 % $3,913 Minneapolis, MN $377,229 0.2 % 28.3 % Strong

seller 26.5 % -37.4 % $1,983 San Diego, CA $953,488 -0.2 % 56.8 % Seller 27.9 % -39.2 % $4,994 Tampa, FL $380,626 -0.1 % 61.6 % Buyer 32.7 % 29.0 % $2,003 Denver, CO $590,525 -0.1 % 35.9 % Neutral 38.2 % -3.8 % $3,092 Baltimore, MD $387,557 0.1 % 31.9 % Seller 25.7 % -50.7 % $2,037 St. Louis, MO $255,516 0.4 % 42.2 % Strong

seller 23.0 % -48.6 % $1,337 Orlando, FL $399,690 0.2 % 55.0 % Buyer 29.1 % 25.3 % $2,097 Charlotte, NC $385,392 0.1 % 59.8 % Neutral 28.0 % -6.8 % $2,024 San Antonio, TX $287,892 -0.1 % 34.7 % Neutral 34.5 % 10.8 % $1,514 Portland, OR $553,363 0.1 % 32.8 % Seller 30.5 % -24.9 % $2,899 Sacramento, CA $587,238 0.2 % 35.1 % Seller 28.5 % -34.7 % $3,077 Pittsburgh, PA $215,714 -0.2 % 34.9 % Neutral 28.7 % -43.9 % $1,136 Cincinnati, OH $289,362 0.5 % 49.7 % Seller 29.1 % -42.1 % $1,514 Austin, TX $459,270 -0.4 % 41.7 % Buyer 32.6 % 33.9 % $2,415 Las Vegas, NV $434,569 0.6 % 46.1 % Seller 27.2 % -32.6 % $2,269 Kansas City, MO $307,836 0.3 % 47.3 % Seller 29.6 % -45.7 % $1,612 Columbus, OH $316,724 0.4 % 51.4 % Seller 31.7 % -31.3 % $1,660 Indianapolis, IN $283,298 0.3 % 52.2 % Neutral 33.1 % -24.3 % $1,486 Cleveland, OH $234,178 0.8 % 49.8 % Strong

seller 23.5 % -58.6 % $1,224 San Jose, CA $1,613,123 -0.4 % 42.0 % Strong

seller 17.3 % -24.5 % $8,317 Nashville, TN $444,811 0.1 % 49.3 % Neutral 36.8 % -15.1 % $2,335 Virginia Beach, VA $353,704 0.3 % 42.4 % Seller 24.4 % -51.2 % $1,851 Providence, RI $492,405 1.0 % 55.1 % Strong

seller 19.7 % -61.0 % $2,568 Jacksonville, FL $360,340 0.0 % 52.5 % Buyer 33.2 % 4.6 % $1,896 Milwaukee, WI $351,105 0.5 % 44.9 % Seller 16.4 % -32.6 % $1,841 Oklahoma City, OK $236,885 0.2 % 43.8 % Neutral 31.2 % -17.7 % $1,243 Raleigh, NC $446,704 0.0 % 53.8 % Seller 36.0 % -21.4 % $2,345 Memphis, TN $241,340 -0.1 % 46.9 % Buyer 29.4 % 1.6 % $1,269 Richmond, VA $373,333 0.3 % 48.5 % Strong

seller 25.4 % -45.9 % $1,956 Louisville, KY $261,246 0.5 % 38.7 % Neutral 28.9 % -34.0 % $1,367 New Orleans, LA $245,134 0.4 % 5.3 % Buyer 26.4 % 38.3 % $1,293 Salt Lake City, UT $545,852 -0.1 % 46.4 % Seller 33.3 % -20.1 % $2,864 Hartford, CT $368,351 0.9 % 59.7 % Strong

seller 16.5 % -67.2 % $1,927 Buffalo, NY $267,020 0.9 % 55.2 % Strong

seller 19.7 % -43.7 % $1,400 Birmingham, AL $254,613 0.1 % 38.2 % Neutral 26.0 % -27.5 % $1,339



*Table ordered by market size **According to Zillow's market heat index *** Mortgage payment, excluding taxes and insurance, for a house valued at the Zillow Home Value Index for that location, bought at the average mortgage rate for July (6.85%), using a 20% down payment.

1 The Zillow® Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. 2 The Zillow market heat index aims to capture the balance of for-sale demand and supply in a given market, or in this case, on a national scale. 3 Pitting the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home, priced at the Zillow Home Value Index, using a 20% down payment, and weekly mortgage rate averages against the Zillow Observed Rent Index.

