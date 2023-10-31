Sellers.guide by Primis Enhances Ads.txt Management with New Feature: Edit Mode

31 Oct, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced the launch of a brand new feature on Sellers.guide's Analysis Page, Edit Mode. This new element to the free automated ads.txt management tool will allow publishers to edit their ads.txt file directly on the domain analysis results page. From there, the newly edited file can simply be downloaded and implemented as is.

The Edit Mode will assist publishers by showing them the lines that have errors or need to be removed, so they can see their Sellers.guide Transparency Score increase in real-time and protect their revenue from hidden or misrepresented sellers. This new feature complements additional ads.txt editing and management tools on the Sellers.guide site, such as the Wizard, launched in January 2022. The Wizard is designed to overhaul ads.txt files from start to finish, while Edit Mode can address more specific issues on a categorical basis. Ultimately the addition of this feature to the Analysis Page furthers Sellers.guide's mission of streamlining the ads.txt management process for all publishers and creating more transparency in the ad tech supply chain.

"Our team is constantly in communication with our publisher partners so we can better understand their pain points and come up with solutions to address these complexities," explained Lior Shvo, Managing Director of Sellers.guide. "We want publishers to know that gaining control over their inventory does not need to be a daunting task. The Edit Mode is a new integrated ads.txt maintenance tool that empowers publishers to own their files."

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Our video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

Sellers.guide is a free tool shedding light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json files, including tools such as the Wizard, an ads.txt editor for publishers.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

Website: www.sellers.guide, www.primis.tech

Twitter: @Sellers.guide, @Primisltd

LinkedIn: Sellers.guide, Primis, Video Discovery

