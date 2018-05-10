Selling Power Features the Brooks Group on 2018 Top 20 Sales Training Companies List

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group, a global sales training and selling solutions firm, announces that it has been included on the 2018 list of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies that excel in helping sales leaders improve the performance of their sales teams. The list appears in the May issue of Selling Power magazine, which will be available to subscribers on May 9th.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is a key area of competitive differentiation for B2B sales teams.

"To compete today, B2B sales leaders must invest in the right kind of sales training for their teams," says Gschwandtner. "Most salespeople are weakest in the area of selling skills, and improvements can make a huge difference in revenue achievement. We are proud to announce this list of sales training companies that can help sales leaders sort through their options and select the best partner to help them improve."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions and services they have developed, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Depth and breadth of training offered Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods) Contributions to the sales-training market Strength of client satisfaction

Selling Power magazine editors say the companies on the 2018 Top 20 Sales Training Companies list represent the best potential to help sales teams improve their performance and remain competitive in any selling environment. See the list at sellingpower.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a five-minute video series featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference.

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group focuses on providing clients with practical, straightforward solutions to improve and maintain overall sales effectiveness.

Comprehensive sales assessments allow training to be highly individualized, and an industry-leading coaching and reinforcement methodology solidifies training and improves client ROI.

