Selling Simplified Appoints Bhavesh Thakor as VP Strategic Partnerships, India, in Light of Sustained Company Growth and Forecasted Expansion

BANGALORE, India and DENVER, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG), a global data-driven B2B demand generation company, announced today the appointment of Bhavesh Thakor as Vice President (VP) Strategic Partnerships, India.

Thakor, who holds an Executive MBA, has 18 years' experience in content marketing, go-to-market solutions, demand generation, sales enablement programs and international business development. In his new role, he will lead SSG's foray into the fast-growing India market.

IDG veteran joins Selling Simplified to drive company's business operations in India market

"I am excited to be part of SSG and its young, dynamic team," said Thakor. "I look forward to building a robust business in India on the back of innovative technology-based products that the company has to offer — particularly Visionayr." Visionayr, the company's turnkey content marketing and analytics solution, launched in 2019 and has been received enthusiastically by clients in the North America and APAC markets.

Charlie Whife, VP Global Sales, echoed Thakor's sentiments: "Under Bhaveh's leadership, I'm confident that we'll achieve great things in the India market. We're already servicing some of India's top brands via our Singapore office, and we believe in working closely with our clients. With Bhavesh on board, we'll be able to better establish our commitment to customer service and help our India clients achieve their marketing goals with our solutions."

In addition to introducing Visionayr to the India market, Thakor will drive expansion of the company's business through strategic alliances and partnerships. Including his most recent tenure with International Data Group (IDG) as VP—Digital & Marketing, Thakor's nearly two decades in the industry have established him as a strategic force in the B2B demand gen space.

"Bhavesh has a successful track record for moving business to the next level and aligning marketing, sales and operations to organizational growth objectives," said SSG's President and CEO Michael Whife. "I welcome Bhavesh to lead SSG's charge in the India market. He understands the importance of data-driven demand generation in the growth of any business, and his skills and achievements align perfectly with our growth strategy for this high-growth region."

About Selling Simplified Group, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Selling Simplified Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in Hong Kong, London, Noida, Pune, Singapore, Seoul and Sydney. As a controller of over 160M B2B records in its proprietary database, SSG takes a holistic, intent-driven approach to demand generation and martech solutions. All hosted under its Demandcentr platform, its exclusive marketing technology stack provides innovative, intelligent, and compliant solutions to identifying, analyzing, and capturing B2B demand backed by enriched, intent-based data.

Related Links:

https://sellingsimplified.com

https://visionayr.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/selling-simplified

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bhavesh-thakor-b97421b

Press Contact US:

Rachael Ferranti, Director of Marketing

rferranti@ssgcorp.com

+1 (720) 638-8522

Press Contact IN:

Bhavesh Thakor, VP Strategic Partnerships, IN

bthakor@ssgcorp.com

+91 98201 17773

Related Images

bhavesh-thakor-vp-strategic.png

Bhavesh Thakor, VP Strategic Partnerships - India

IDG veteran joins Selling Simplified to drive company's business operations in India market

Related Links

Selling Simplified

Visionayr

SOURCE Selling Simplified Group, Inc.