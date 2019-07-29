Selling Simplified Group, Inc. Brings on IDG Veteran as Managing Director to Open New Korea Location

DENVER, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG) announced today the opening of their new Korea location, along with the appointment of Sung-il Kim as Managing Director for the region. Following the opening of their Hong Kong office earlier in July, the opening of the Korea location marks the company's second APAC expansion this month and will be their sixth APAC location in total.

SSG, a privately-held provider of proprietary B2B data and marketing solutions, specializes in demand generation and data enrichment services. Their extension into Korea takes place at a time of unprecedented growth for the company, particularly in APAC and North America, following multiple new software product releases and a transition to a subscription-based, SaaS company model.

Aimed at assisting marketers and sales teams in the digital age, SSG takes their role as a global player seriously—starting with their data. With APAC records accounting for over 25M of their 100M+ global B2B database, SSG has emerged as a leader in B2B marketing and data for the region. Paired with local support teams in Australia, Singapore, India, and Hong Kong, and support for local languages in both content and software interfaces, the company has developed a presence in the region which Kim deems "truly excellent."

Elaborating on his new role at the company, Kim said: "Being a part of SSG finally gives me the opportunity to share real innovation in lead generation whilst meeting my clients' demands in ways that have not been possible for me in the past. SSG has been running campaigns successfully in the Korean market for a year now, and has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers. It is my intention to build on that success by creating a truly localized operation dedicated to serving the needs of Korean marketers."

SSG's CEO and founder, Michael Whife, also remarked on Kim's appointment: "We are very excited to get Sung-il on board, as he is without a doubt the leading authority on lead generation in Korea. Having spent 13 years at IDG Korea building a local client base, he comes to SSG fully equipped to start introducing our advanced solutions and technology to a local market from day one. I expect his contributions to the company will greatly help to propel SSG as the number-one lead generation company in APAC."

Kim has already begun the process of signing on new business in the region, and is in the final stages of bringing on a Customer Success Manager dedicated to providing a highly-personalized experience for local customers. Whife expects the Korea location to be fully operational by the end of August.

_______________________

About Selling Simplified Group, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Selling Simplified Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in London, Pune, Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Sydney. As a controller of over 100M B2B records in its proprietary database, SSG takes a holistic, intent-driven approach to demand generation and martech solutions. All hosted under its Demandcentr platform, its exclusive marketing technology stack provides innovative, intelligent, and compliant solutions to identifying, analyzing, and capturing B2B demand backed by enriched, intent-based data.

Press Contact:

Rachael Ferranti, Creative Services Manager

rferranti@ssgcorp.com

+1 (720) 638-8522

Related Files

SSG adds Hong Kong Office to Growing List of APAC Locations.docx

Related Links

Selling Simplified Home

Visionayr Home

SOURCE Selling Simplified Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://sellingsimplified.com

