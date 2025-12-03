SellYourWay.org Announces a New White Paper on Key Questions to Ask a Business Broker

Choosing the right Business Broker is a pivotal decision in any small business sale. Conducting thorough due diligence — asking strategic questions to evaluate the broker's industry experience, processes and approach — is crucial to maximize proceeds, minimize risks and exit with peace of mind.

This article highlights key questions business owners should ask to determine their Broker's:

Experience and expertise





Processes and strategy





Financial and contractual transparency





Transaction management policies and support

"Every successful business sale hinges on the right partnership and preparation. SellYourWay.org helps small business owners learn how professional Business Brokers drive value through education and expert management of the ownership transfer process." - Emily Bowler, Executive Director, IBBA

Get these expert insights on SellYourWay.Org .

About SellYourWay.Org

The mission of SellYourWay.org is to educate small business owners and the general public about the business sales process and the services that business brokers provide. The resources available on the site provide information to help business owners prepare for the successful sale of their businesses.

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected] .

[Social Media Handles]

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558428497579

Twitter - https://twitter.com/_SellYourWay

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_sellyourway/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/103495058/admin/feed/posts/

Pinterest - https://pin.it/47ytLpWzo

SOURCE Sell Your Way