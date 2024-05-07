Selvita completes acquisition of PozLab and significantly expands its drug development capabilities

KRAKÓW, Poland, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Selvita S.A. [WSE: SLV] announced today completion of a strategic transaction in which it has acquired 100% of shares in PozLab. The closing of the transaction comes shortly after the announcement of the transaction on March 27, 2024.

PozLab is a contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") offering expert drug product development services and small pilot plant capabilities, including analytical, formulation, and process development competencies, followed by microbiological testing. Moreover, PozLab holds a GMP license for the manufacture of medical and investigational products. The Company currently employs over 80 dedicated subject matter experts and is located in state-of-the-art R&D facilities in Poznan, Poland, which offer approx. 1700 m2 of research space.

The acquisition of PozLab substantially expands Selvita's capabilities in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical research sector. Selvita extends its value chain beyond preclinical research, enabling, in particular, the provision of small molecule drug manufacturing services for early-stage clinical trials. This strategic move enriches Selvita's portfolio with additional valuable competencies, positioning the company as a comprehensive solution provider in the pharmaceutical industry.

We are very excited that as of today, PozLab is formally part of the Selvita Group. A lot of effort has gone into the completion of this transaction, and we are certain that it's a very important milestone for the development of Selvita's CDMO offer.

I would like to extend a very warm welcome to our new colleagues in Poznan. It's wonderful to have them on board and I am looking forward to all the synergies this new relationship will bring - said Bogusław Sieczkowski, President of the Management Board of Selvita.

About Selvita (SLV)

Selvita is one of the leading preclinical contract research organizations in Europe, driven by a clear mission: to offer a comprehensive scope of services bridging the gap between early drug discovery and the clinical stage of drug development.

Selvita provides comprehensive solutions supporting Clients and their drug discovery projects, across a broad range of therapeutic areas, specializing in infectious diseases, inflammation, fibrosis, and oncology. The Company offers a range of stand-alone or fully integrated drug discovery and development solutions spanning the entire value chain from early drug discovery to preclinical development both for small molecules and therapeutic antibodies. On top of that Selvita offers drug product development and contract testing studies.

Selvita, established in 2007, operates globally with over 900 highly qualified employees, of which over 40% hold a PhD degree. The Company's research sites are in Krakow (HQ), Poznan and Wroclaw Poland, and Zagreb, Croatia. The international offices are located in Cambridge, MA, and San Francisco Bay Area, in the U.S., as well as in Cambridge, UK.

Ardigen, a bioinformatics company harnessing advanced Artificial Intelligence methods for novel precision medicine, is part of Selvita Group portfolio of companies. The company employs over 150 professionals.

Selvita is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: SLV). For more information, please see www.selvita.com.

SOURCE Selvita S.A.