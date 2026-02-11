HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sembix, an AI-powered application modernization company serving public sector and enterprise customers, today announced it has successfully completed a SOC 2® examination and received its SOC 2® report from an independent service auditor.

The SOC 2® report addresses controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria.

Sembix Completes SOC 2® Examination

"Completing our SOC 2® examination is an important milestone for Sembix," said Danny Weldon, Co-Founder and CEO of Sembix. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to implementing and maintaining controls that support the security and reliability expectations of the public sector and enterprise organizations we serve."

As part of the examination, the independent service auditor evaluated controls across key operational areas, including access management, system monitoring, change management, incident response, and vendor security practices.

Sembix works with government agencies, education institutions, and regulated enterprises to modernize mission-critical systems. The SOC 2® report supports customer security and risk-management requirements and aligns with compliance expectations commonly required in public sector and enterprise procurement processes.

"SOC 2® is foundational for organizations operating in regulated environments," Weldon added. "This milestone provides customers and partners with added confidence as we deliver secure, AI-driven modernization solutions."

About Sembix

Sembix is an AI-powered application modernization company helping public sector and enterprise organizations modernize legacy systems with speed, transparency, and confidence. Sembix combines AI-driven workflows with expert oversight to deliver modernization assessments and production solutions at scale.

