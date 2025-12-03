Sembix Expands Public Sector Access Through Texas DIR and NASPO ValuePoint Contracts

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sembix, the AI-powered modernization company transforming how public sector organizations modernize legacy systems today announced that its software and services are now available through CarahSoft Technology Corp. under the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) and NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing programs. This milestone expands access to Sembix's AI modernization solutions nationwide - enabling government, education, and nonprofit organizations a faster, compliant, and more cost-effective way to procure Sembix's technology and expertise.

Transforming the Public Sector Through AI-Driven Modernization

At Sembix, our mission is to help organizations break free from legacy constraints and accelerate innovation through intelligent, AI-driven modernization. Our platform blends the power of Generative AI with human expertise to deliver rapid, repeatable outcomes at enterprise scale.

With availability through CarahSoft's public sector contract portfolios, agencies can now procure Sembix solutions using pre-negotiated cooperative contracts—eliminating lengthy procurement cycles and enabling faster digital transformation.

"Public agencies shouldn't have to wait years to modernize," said Danny Weldon, Co-Founder and CEO of Sembix. "Through Texas DIR and NASPO ValuePoint, agencies now have a simpler, compliant path to access cutting-edge AI technology that's guided by human expertise and focused on measurable results."

Streamlining Procurement Through Trusted Contract Vehicles

Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR): Enables Texas state and local government agencies - and eligible entities nationwide through interlocal cooperation agreements—to access technology solutions under competitively sourced contracts.

NASPO ValuePoint: Offers a nationwide cooperative purchasing program that allows participating states and public sector organizations to buy IT solutions under standardized, pre-competed terms.

Together, these programs provide a faster, more efficient path for agencies to access Sembix's modernization solutions without issuing new RFP's.

Modernization Powered by AI and Guided by Experts

Sembix delivers fixed-price, outcome-based solutions designed specifically for the public sector. Our offerings help agencies:

Modernize legacy applications and migrate to cloud-native architectures

Automate complex workflows and data processes

Integrate AI to enhance efficiency, insight, and service delivery

Improve citizen experiences while reducing technical debt

Sembix solutions are built for compliance, transparency, and measurable public impact - Powered by AI, Guided by Experts™.

About Sembix

Sembix helps organizations modernize legacy systems and accelerate transformation through AI-driven workflows and expert guidance. Founded in 2024, Sembix is pioneering a future of autonomous, multithreaded modernization - where legacy systems evolve into modern, cloud-native applications with minimal manual effort.

Visit www.sembix.ai to learn more.

About CarahSoft

CarahSoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting public sector organizations across federal, state, and local government and education. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, CarahSoft provides solutions for cybersecurity, multi-cloud, DevSecOps, AI, and more. Learn more at www.carahsoft.com.

