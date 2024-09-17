Semgrep Launches Partner Programs to Strengthen Joint Customer Security

Company protects customers with leading AppSec platform and secure guardrails

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Semgrep , a leading Application Security platform, is announcing today that it offers a robust Partner Program designed to help partners enhance their clients' security and achieve inbox zero for Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), and Secret Management with their secure guardrails approach.

Secure guardrails are mechanisms that guide developers towards secure-by-design coding. They have emerged as a vital tool for standardizing security measures, enabling security teams to furnish clear guidelines to development teams across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). This approach enables developers to move fast while maintaining security, so there doesn't have to be a compromise on either speed or security.

Partner Support

Channel partners have seen the path to incremental revenue by integrating services around Semgrep's AppSec Platform into their security offerings. Over fifteen channel partners have already joined the program to help clients achieve their security goals. Their teams have highlighted the reduction in false positives and ease of rule customization as a critical factor in delivering tailored security solutions that align with clients' specific environments and actually realize the desired state of their applications security programs.

The key benefits of the Semgrep Partner Programs include:

Advanced Technology: Semgrep's AppSec platform includes SAST, SCA, and secrets detection with AI-powered remediation.

Customization: Easily create and deploy custom security rules tailored to client needs.

Unique Collaboration: Partner with Semgrep for tailored solutions, exclusive activation programs, joint marketing, and award winning support.

Rapid Growth: Expand your market reach with tools from the AppSec platform enabling clients to eliminate false positives and ship more secure code, faster.

"Semgrep is excited to expand its ecosystem with forward thinking organizations and make meaningful investments in its Partner Programs. At Semgrep, we're thrilled to enable and partner with ecosystem players who are working to drastically change the face of Application Security so that customers can focus on delivering innovation securely," said Isaac Evans, CEO at Semgrep.

Other security focused and DevOps software vendors are streamlining the experience for joint customers by enabling them to orchestrate and ingest results from Semgrep within their platform experience, making it that much easier to start adopting secure guardrails.

"The seamless and straightforward integration of Semgrep's open source and commercial security scanners with the Harness STO module is consistent with our commitment to offer the industry's best developer experience. This integration offers our mutual customers an improved shift left security experience using best-in-class SAST and SCA scanners," said Monish Advani, Head of Products, Developer Security at Harness.

Security consulting companies, often responsible for initial application security assessments and periodic assessments, who partner with Semgrep are able to deliver an enriched service with Semgrep's Pro engine powering the way. Dan Guido, CEO at Trail of Bits said, "Semgrep is often the first tool used in our audits because it enables users to search for potentially problematic code patterns at scale. This collaboration enhances our security assessments by integrating Semgrep's advanced static analysis capabilities and offering Semgrep Pro Engine to clients. Clients can access these benefits before, during, or after an assessment with Trail of Bits."

Join the Semgrep Partner Programs

Join Semgrep's Partner Programs today and empower clients to achieve the highest standards of application security with our Secure Guardrails approach.

For more information about Semgrep's Partner Programs, visit Semgrep.dev/partners or email [email protected] .

About Semgrep

Semgrep is an application security platform for scanning code for security, reliability, & other issues. Semgrep's mission is to profoundly improve software security and reliability by bringing world-class security tools to engineers—software and security alike. Semgrep's conviction is that the security process must enable rapid software development, instead of hindering it. Semgrep is funded by Felicis Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and Sequoia Capital, and has become an essential safeguard for code at customers like Snowflake, Dropbox, and more.

