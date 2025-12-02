Semgrep Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List in Best AI Implementation

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Semgrep , the leader in code security for builders, today announced it has been awarded Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best AI Implementation category.

Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries. The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments.

Transforming Application Security with AI

The recognition follows a year of significant momentum for Semgrep. The company closed a $100 million Series D funding round in February 2025 led by Menlo Ventures. Semgrep launched Semgrep Assistant with Memories in January 2025, an AI-powered system that automatically triages security findings with 96% accuracy while handling 60% of all security alerts before engineers ever see them. Semgrep also recently announced the private beta launch of AI-powered detection to augment its static application security testing (SAST) engine. The Inc. award came via highlighting the value of Assistant Memories – a retrieval system that learns from each organization's triage decisions and applies that knowledge automatically, becoming more accurate over time.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. for our work in AI implementation," said Isaac Evans, CEO and Co-Founder at Semgrep. "Security teams have been drowning in false positives for years, spending most of their time triaging alerts instead of improving security. We built Assistant Memories to change that equation – by filtering out noise and prioritizing issues that matter most to each organization. This recognition reflects how AI, when done right, accelerates the pace of security work."

Beyond Assistant, Semgrep expanded its market recognition throughout 2025. The company was named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for the first time in October and earned its third consecutive Fortune Cyber 60 ranking , cementing its position as a leader in the rapidly evolving application security landscape.

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

About Semgrep

Semgrep is the leading code security platform for builders – helping teams catch, flag, and fix real issues before they ship, with security that learns as you build. Its developer-first platform unifies SAST, SCA, and secrets detection, embedding security directly into the development workflow so protection begins where code happens. Semgrep combines deterministic static analysis with AI reasoning that powers detection, triage, and remediation to help teams uncover real vulnerabilities, prioritize reachable risks, and fix issues faster. Backed by Menlo, Felicis, Lightspeed, Redpoint, and Sequoia Capital, Semgrep is trusted by global organizations, including Snowflake, Dropbox, and Figma.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

