Semgrep Named in Fortune's 2025 Cyber 60 List For Third Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Semgrep , a leading Application Security platform, today announced it has been named in Fortune's 2025 Cyber 60 List for the third, consecutive year in the early growth-stage category. The list includes top-tier cybersecurity startups, backed by venture capital, that provide enterprise-level protection.

Fortune surveyed the startup landscape for the annual Cyber 60 List, presented by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Fortune, and AWS Startups. This year's list recognizes startups developing innovative tools to protect organizations from emerging threats, including AI-related risks, as well as companies whose solutions have become mission-critical for enterprises, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. The list is divided into three categories: early stage companies; mid-, or early-growth-stage companies; and late-, or growth-stage companies.

Semgrep's mission is to make it expensive to exploit software – and to fundamentally improve how organizations secure code. With development teams shipping code faster than ever, security must keep pace without becoming a bottleneck.

Leading companies like Lyft use Semgrep to bring security directly into developer workflows through code analysis that adapts to each organization's codebase and risk profile. When issues are detected, Semgrep's AI-powered triage and remediation help developers fix real vulnerabilities faster. At Lyft, Semgrep helped the security team cut noise by 95%, surfacing only actionable findings to developers and enabling rapid response to high priority vulnerabilities. This real-time collaboration between security and engineering teams transforms security from a barrier into a normal part of building software.

"Earning recognition on Fortune's Cyber 60 list for the third consecutive year reflects the market's growing understanding that modern security must work at the speed of development," said Isaac Evans, CEO at Semgrep. "As AI accelerates code generation and organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats, the need for developer-first, precise security tools has never been greater. This recognition validates our approach: security should empower developers, not slow them down."

This recognition comes amid significant momentum for Semgrep. Earlier this year, the company announced a $100 million Series D funding round led by Menlo Ventures, bringing total funding to $204 million. Additionally, Semgrep was also recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing for the first time.

About Semgrep

Semgrep is an application security platform for scanning code for security, reliability, & other issues. Semgrep's mission is to make it expensive to exploit software by bringing world-class security tools to engineers—software and security alike. Semgrep's conviction is that the security process must enable rapid software development, instead of hindering it. Leading companies like Snowflake, Figma, Lyft, and Dropbox rely on Semgrep to safeguard their code. Semgrep is funded by Felicis Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.

