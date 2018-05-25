Semi-autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market Worth 81.8 Thousand Units by 2030

According to a new market research report "Semi-autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market by ADAS Feature (ACC, AEB, BSD, HP, IPA, LKA & TJA), Sensor (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, & Ultrasonic), Level of Automation (L1 to L5), Truck Class (Class 1 to Class 8), Propulsion, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be 260.1 thousand units in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.38%, to reach 1,132.3 Thousand Units by 2025. The global autonomous truck market is estimated to be 15.2 Thousand Units in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.96%, to reach 81.8 Thousand Units by 2030. The growth of this market is fueled by technological advancements in the field of connected vehicle and driver assistance features used in the vehicles. Connected vehicles are the stepping stones for autonomous vehicles and trucks as they can communicate with other vehicles and their surroundings.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 77 market data Tables and 118 Figures spread through 239 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Semi-autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market'’



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/semi-autonomous-truck-market-224614273.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Radar segment to hold the largest share in the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market, by sensor type

The radar segment is projected to account for the largest share in the global semi-autonomous truck market in 2025. Radar technology helps to detect and track objects at a certain distance. The market for LIDAR technology, which can detect an object and create a three-dimensional image, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period for autonomous truck. The LIDAR technology is an essential solution for the development of autonomous vehicles in the future.

Ask for PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=224614273

Increasing number of accidents and concerns about safety and security are expected to drive the growth of level 2 and level 3 semi-autonomous trucks

The level 2 and level 3 automation is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than level 1 automation. The growth of level 2 and level 3 automation can be attributed to the increasing demand for highly secure and safe transportation and government norms in the emerging economies. Level 2 and level 3 semi-autonomous trucks have highly advanced driver assistance features that will help to increase road safety and truck security. The demand is expected to increase in developed as well as developing countries such as the US, Germany, China, and Japan, where key truck manufacturers are located.

North America: Leading the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market

North America is projected to account for the largest share, in terms of volume, of the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market in 2025 and 2030, respectively. Truck production volumes in the region have increased over the years, with OEMs catering not only to the domestic demand but also to overseas demand.

The Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Aptiv (UK), ZF (Germany), and Denso (Japan). Moreover, technology developers such as Uber (US), Waymo (US), and TuSimple are providing momentum to the growth of the market.

Know more about the Semi-autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/semi-autonomous-truck-market-224614273.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog: http://mnmblog.org/market-research/automotive-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets