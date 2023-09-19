Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market - 2022 to 2027 | The increasing complexity of semiconductor IC designs drives market growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market is projected to have remarkable growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. This expansion is expected to result in a substantial increase in market size, amounting to an impressive USD 21.15 billion. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals that complex semiconductor IC designs, the development of 3D chip packaging and FO WLP technology, and the growing demand for compact electronic devices are the primary driving forces behind this robust growth. Download a free sample report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market

The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market report, covering the period from 2022 to 2027, encompasses an extensive examination of market segmentation, including type (analog and mixed ICs, MEMs and sensors, logic and memory devices, wireless connectivity devices, and CMOS /image sensors), technology (flip chip, FI WLP, 2.5D/3D, and FO WLP), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle east and Africa). Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of key drivers, trends, challenges, and historical market data spanning from 2017 to 2021.

The global semiconductor advanced packaging market is experiencing growth primarily due to the increasing complexity of semiconductor IC designs. Consumer electronics manufacturers are adding more features to their devices to stand out, driving the demand for multifunctional ICs. This has led to the development of intricate 3D ICs with complex designs and manufacturing processes. To keep up with these advancements, leading foundries like TSMC must invest in state-of-the-art equipment for advanced production systems. These factors are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

The growing use of semiconductor components in vehicles, driven by electrification and automation will boost the semiconductor advanced packaging market. These components serve various automotive functions, including safety systems and infotainment. As demand for smaller and specialized semiconductor devices increases, advanced packaging solutions are in demand. The automotive industry's growth, especially in autonomous vehicles with advanced electronic systems, is expected to boost the market for automotive ICs, further driving the semiconductor advanced packaging market's expansion. For more information, get the free sample report now

One of the challenges affecting semiconductor advanced packaging market growth is the increasing production costs, mainly due to the issue of warping. Warping is a distortion problem where the molded part deviates from its intended design shape, resulting in unusable wafers. This issue can occur at various stages of semiconductor packaging, leading to wastage and higher manufacturing expenses. As there is no specific solution to address warping, it presents a challenge that hampers market expansion.

Companies in the semiconductor advanced packaging market are deploying various strategies, including strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to strengthen their market presence. Notable market players include:

For complete insights of semiconductor advanced packaging market, buy the full report now

