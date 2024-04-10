Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market size to record USD 22.79 billion growth from 2024-2028, Integration of semiconductor components in vehicles is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global semiconductor advanced packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.79 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.72% during the forecast period. The automotive industry's shift towards electrification and automation drives the semiconductor market, with ICs used for airbags, GPS, braking systems, displays, infotainment, power doors, windows, and automated driving. Small size and right form factor necessitate advanced packaging solutions. Keywords: Miniaturization, Chip packaging, Integrated circuits, WLP, RFID, MEMS, Power devices, AI, ML, DL, Industrial sector, Fan-Out WLP, PLC, Embedded processors, High performance, Low power consumption.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market 2024-2028

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to the electrification and automation of automobiles. Integrated circuits (ICs), including RFID, MEMS, power devices, AI, machine learning, and deep learning chips, are essential for features like airbag control, GPS, anti-lock braking systems, displays, infotainment systems, power doors and windows, automated driving, and collision detection technology. Miniaturization of devices through advanced packaging solutions, such as Wafer-level Packaging (WLP), Flip-chip CSP, Wafer-level CSP, and Fan-Out WLP, is crucial for the automotive sector. These technologies enable small, energy-efficient chips with high performance, high speed, high bandwidth, and low latency. The industrial sector also benefits from advanced packaging, with applications in programmable logic controllers, embedded processors, and other high-functionality systems. The market's growth is driven by increasing car production numbers, the need for intuitive and dynamic experiences, and the miniaturization of devices, bridging wires and signals with minimal power consumption.

Addressing Challenges:

The semiconductor advanced packaging market faces challenges due to warpage, a distortion that increases production costs for compact, high-performance packaging solutions. Miniaturization and enhanced reliability are key trends in semiconductor packaging, driving the need for innovative techniques in thermal management. Mobile and wearable devices, as well as modern electronic components, require improved thermal management and enhanced electrical performance. Thermal management challenges, such as heat dissipation and overheating issues, are addressed through 3D integration and thermal dissipation solutions. Dense electronic devices, like System-inPackage (SiP), demand space optimization and improved functionality. Heterogeneous integration of diverse materials in unified packages requires advanced techniques to address signal delays and high-speed applications. Flip-chip, embedded-die, fan-out, and interconnection lengths are critical factors in 5G technology and high-frequency applications. Water cooling and other advanced techniques are essential to ensure performance and functionality in various packaging types.

Analyst Review

The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for compact, high-performance, and high-speed technologies in various sectors. Key technologies driving this market include Flip-chip CSP (Chip Scale Packaging), Wafer-level CSP (Chip Scale Packaging), and Fan-Out WLP (Wafer-Level Packaging). These advanced packaging solutions enable miniaturization, enhanced reliability, and improved thermal management for power devices and computing components. The IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies, including Machine Learning and Deep Learning, are major contributors to this market's expansion in the industrial sector. Advanced packaging industry innovations, such as process nodes and energy-efficient solutions, are essential for delivering high computing power and high-speed signals. Power devices and programmable logic controllers also benefit from these advancements, ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency.

Market Overview

The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for miniaturization, higher performance, and lower power consumption in electronic devices. The market consists of various packaging technologies such as Flip Chip, Wafer Level Packaging, and 3D Packaging. These technologies enable semiconductor devices to be more compact, efficient, and reliable. The market is driven by the consumer electronics industry, automotive, and industrial sectors. The use of advanced packaging in applications like AI, IoT, and 5G is also fueling market growth. Companies like Intel, Samsung, and Micron are major players in the Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market. The market is expected to continue its upward trend due to the ongoing miniaturization trend and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in various industries.

Key Companies:

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Cactus Materials Inc., China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., HANA Micron Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd., King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd., Microchip Technology Inc., nepes Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SIGNETICS Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tongfu Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., UTAC Holdings Ltd., Veeco Instruments Inc.

