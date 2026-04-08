Semiconductor Foundry Market to Cross USD 266B by 2031, Advancing at 7.61% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the semiconductor foundry market is poised for strong expansion over the coming years. The semiconductor foundry market size is estimated at USD 184.78 billion in 2026, up from USD 171.72 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 266.56 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.61% during 2026–2031.

The semiconductor foundry market growth is being driven by increasing demand for advanced chips across industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence. As companies continue outsourcing chip manufacturing to specialized foundries, the semiconductor foundry industry is witnessing rapid innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic collaborations globally.

Key Drivers Influencing the Semiconductor Foundry Market

Automotive Electrification Driving Chip Demand

The rise of electric vehicles is reshaping semiconductor demand, as manufacturers increasingly rely on both power-focused chips and high-performance processors. This shift toward more integrated electronic systems is creating steady, long-term demand for a range of chip technologies. Because automotive components must meet strict quality standards and undergo lengthy validation processes, companies often secure production capacity well in advance. This not only ensures supply stability but also allows automakers to develop customized solutions that enhance performance and differentiation.

"The semiconductor foundry market reflects steady capacity realignment and technology node progression, shaped by end-demand visibility and capital discipline. This assessment draws on consistently structured data triangulation and transparent assumptions, offering decision-makers a more reliable basis than fragmented or less-auditable market estimates," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

AI Chip Innovation Driving Advanced Node Demand

The growing race to develop more powerful AI systems is pushing chipmakers toward increasingly advanced manufacturing technologies. As demand rises for faster and more efficient processors, companies are rapidly shifting to cutting-edge nodes while also improving packaging capabilities to handle complex designs. The high cost and technical challenges involved in building these facilities have limited the number of players able to compete, making technological leadership a key factor in maintaining a strong position in the market.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/semiconductor-foundry-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Semiconductor Foundry Market Segmentation

By Technology Node: 10/7/5 nm and below 16/14 nm 20 nm 28 nm 45/40 nm 65 nm and above

By Wafer Size: 300 mm 200 mm 150 mm

By Foundry Business Model: Pure-play IDM Foundry Services Fab-lite

By Application: Consumer Electronics and Communication Automotive Industrial and IoT High-Performance Computing (HPC) Other Applications

By Geography: North America: United States Canada Mexico South America: Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe: Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific: China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East: Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa Rest of Africa



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/semiconductor-foundry-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Regional Analysis of Semiconductor Foundry Market Growth

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the semiconductor landscape, supported by strong manufacturing ecosystems in countries like Taiwan and South Korea. While Taiwan leads in advanced chip production, China is focusing more on mature technologies due to external restrictions. At the same time, nations such as Malaysia and Singapore are strengthening their roles in assembly and testing, helping maintain the region's overall supply chain strength.

North America and Europe are steadily expanding their semiconductor capabilities through policy support and strategic investments. The United States is seeing renewed momentum in fabrication, while Europe is leveraging its strengths in automotive and specialized chip production. Together, these regions are working to build more resilient and self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystems.

Leading Semiconductor Foundry Market Companies

The semiconductor foundry industry is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships to enhance their semiconductor foundry market share.

Key Companies Include:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

Samsung Electronics

GlobalFoundries

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

These companies play a crucial role in shaping the semiconductor foundry market forecast through continuous advancements and large-scale production capabilities.

Explore more insights on semiconductor foundry competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/semiconductor-foundry-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

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The semiconductor wafer reclaim market was valued at USD 0.73 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2031, growing at a 6.4% CAGR. Rising focus on cost efficiency, sustainability, and increased semiconductor production are key factors supporting market expansion.

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The silicon wafer market for analog ICs is projected to grow from 1.51 billion square inches in 2025 to 1.82 billion square inches by 2031, at a 3.25% CAGR. Stable demand from automotive, industrial, and communication sectors continues to drive steady growth in this segment.

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited