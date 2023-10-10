Semiconductor Industry Veteran Jim Anderson Joins Lumotive's Board

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical semiconductor pioneer Lumotive today announced that industry veteran Jim Anderson, President and CEO of Lattice Semiconductor , has joined the company's board of directors.

Anderson will bring his wealth of experience to contribute strategic oversight and invaluable insights, aligning Lumotive's initiatives with emerging market trends and opportunities. This collaboration sets the stage for the company's sustained growth and ongoing innovation.

With more than two decades of experience in the semiconductor industry, Anderson is a widely respected leader and innovator in the fast-changing field of semiconductor design and commercialization. He held engineering, management, and leadership positions at top companies including AMD, Intel, Broadcom and LSI Corporation before becoming President and CEO of Lattice Semiconductor in 2018.

"Thanks to its groundbreaking Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) technology, Lumotive's digital beam steering semiconductors are initiating a new phase in 3D sensing," commented Anderson. "I'm excited about the disruptive potential of this technology and eager to work alongside Lumotive's leadership team to establish Lumotive as a key innovator in automation systems across many key industries."

Under Anderson's leadership, Lattice Semiconductor has rapidly expanded its product portfolio of low-power field-programmable devices used across a wide range of applications, including next-generation automotive technologies, industrial automation and robotics, data center servers, communications, and beyond. Lattice's reliable and compact solutions are also used for AI, embedded vision, and secure system control applications, giving Anderson deep experience across multiple domains in which Lumotive's optical chips have important applications.

Anderson currently serves on the board of directors of Entegris and EdgeQ, and was previously on the boards of Sierra Wireless and Qylur Intelligent Systems. He also serves on the board of directors of the Semiconductor Industry Association and on advisory boards at the MIT Sloan School, Purdue University, and the University of Minnesota.

"We're thrilled to have Jim join our board of directors, as we expand our global footprint, broaden the array of industry sectors we serve and establish deeper partnerships in markets worldwide," said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. "Jim's extensive experience in the semiconductor sector will add tremendous strategic value and complement our ambition to make 3D sensing solutions as affordable and ubiquitous as cameras today."

Lumotive's award-winning optical semiconductor solutions enable advanced sensing and perception capabilities in next-generation consumer, mobility, and industrial automation products such as mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, and robots. The company's patented Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips deliver an unparalleled combination of high performance, exceptional reliability, and low cost — all in a tiny, easily integrated solution. Lumotive has received measurable industry acclaim including Fierce Electronics' 2021 Startup of the Year award, two CES 2022 Innovation Awards, a 2022 SPIE PRISM Award, and a prestigious Edison Award. Investors include Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, Uniquest, and USAA.

