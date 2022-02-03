Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market worth $175.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report the "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, Fab Facility Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant, Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market was valued at USD 95.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 175.0 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Surging demand for AI chips driven by future AI-driven workloads and applications is propelling the demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment worldwide.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=263678841

By front-end equipment, the lithography equipment segment is projected to hold the largest share of Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market during the forecast period

The lithography equipment market is expected to hold the largest share due to the globally increasing demand for semiconductor devices. The rising demand for semiconductor chips across various end-use industries leads to the increased adoption of photolithography equipment, which, in turn, propels the growth of the lithography segment. Key players in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market are also adopting organic growth strategies to strengthen their semiconductor manufacturing equipment product portfolio.

By back-end equipment, above wafer testing segment is projected to witness the growth at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The wafer testing segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the need of high-accuracy ICs. Modern ICs need to incorporate multiple functions, and the complex circuitry needs proper testing equipment to achieve accuracy.

By fab facility equipment, chemical control equipment segment is projected to witness the growth at higher CAGR during the forecast period

The chemical control equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Contamination control by chemical control equipment has a significant impact on the yield and equipment efficiency, as these equipment provide repeated and reliable delivery of pure chemicals during the semiconductor manufacturing processes.

By product type, the memory segment to hold the highest share of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market in 2022

The memory segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market. An increased use of memory ICs is anticipated in the automotive sector due to the growing trend of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles

Browse in-depth TOC on "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market"

302 - Tables

79 - Figures

363 - Pages

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=263678841

By dimension, the market for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment with 3D ICs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market for 3D IC manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased demand for improved functionalities in and miniaturization of portable hand-held devices such as cell phones, personal digital assistant (PDAs), digital cameras, and laptop computers, manufacturers and IDMs are expected to prefer 3D ICs.

By supply chain participant, the IDM firms segment is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR and largest share

The market for the IDM firms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment also held the largest share of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, as most firms are tier 1 companies with substantial R&D spending, a vast customer base, and a significant global presence.

By region, APAC to hold the largest share of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market throughout the forecast period

In 2021, the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market in APAC held the largest share and by 2027, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by continuous developments in the semiconductor industry, expansion activities by the market players in the region, and financial support for the semiconductor industry by Asian governments. The region also has the presence of several semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies such as Tokyo Electron Limited, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., Advantest, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd., and others.

Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Lam Research Corporation (US), ASML (Netherlands), Applied Materials, Inc. (US), KLA Corporation (US), SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Teradyne US), Advantest (Japan), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Plasma-Therm (US), are some of the key players in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market.

Related Reports:

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Wafer Size (200 mm and less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut), Product, Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2026

Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market with COVID-19 impact analysis by Equipment Type (Single-wafer Spray System, Batch Spray Cleaning System, and Scrubbers), Application, Technology, Operation Mode, Wafer Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets