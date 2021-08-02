Semiconductor Market in East Asia to grow by USD 84.41 billion|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and TDK Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growth of the consumer electronics market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Semiconductor Market in East Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation

Semiconductor Market in East Asia is segmented as below:

End-user

Memory



Foundry



IDM

Geography

China



Taiwan



Japan



South Korea (Republic Of Korea)

Rest Of East Asia

Semiconductor Market in East Asia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the semiconductor market in East Asia provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and TDK Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Semiconductor Market in East Asia size

size Semiconductor Market in East Asia trends

trends Semiconductor Market in East Asia industry analysis

The growth of the consumer electronics market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the highly cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry will hamper market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the semiconductor market in East Asia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Semiconductor Market in East Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor market growth in East Asia during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the semiconductor market size in East Asia and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor market in East Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the semiconductor market vendors in East Asia

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foundry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Japan - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

(Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of East Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

SK HYNIX Inc.

Sony Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV

TDK Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

