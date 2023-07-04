Semiconductor Market to grow by 5.08% from 2021 to 2026|Growing adoption of IoT devices is one of the key drivers -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The semiconductor market is estimated to grow by USD 156.39 billion during 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by products (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The semiconductor market share growth in the ICs segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing investments in Industry 4.0 initiatives are the major factor for the growth of the analog IC segment in the market. The demand for a wide range of semiconductor devices, including voltage regulators, amplifiers, and data converters, is increasing due to the demand for automation in various industries. Furthermore, the vendors are focusing on expanding their analog IC portfolio to tackle the increasing consumer demand. The growing adoption of IoT devices is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The implementation of smart devices, which includes smart security solutions, smart parking management systems, autonomous guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, and smart robots, is increasing due to the expansion of the IoT ecosystem. Magnetic sensors are an important part of smart devices as they have several functions, such as object detection, position tracking, and navigation. Furthermore, the increase in the number of connected devices is providing opportunities for vendors to launch new products in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market

Semiconductor Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (ICs, Optoelectronics, Discrete semiconductors, and Sensors) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

Semiconductor Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG.

Semiconductor Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Sustainability manufacturing is one of the major trends in the market. The key factor driving the growth is emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT). For instance, a semiconductor fab needs around 1 TWh of energy per year and two-to-four million gallons of ultra-pure water daily. Many companies around the world are taking various steps on substantial sustainability programs for manufacturing semiconductors. For example, TSMC has established various water recycling applications, expansion of diverse water sources, and developed pollution prevention techniques that could help to maximize water usage efficiency. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant challenges

The impact of the Russia and Ukraine war on the supply chain is one of the factors restricting market growth. The key factor for the growth restriction is the low supply of neon and hexafluorobutadiene gases, which are essential to manufacturing semiconductor chips. Since these are utilized in the lithography processes for chip production. Furthermore, 70% of the world's neon gas is supplied by Ukraine, and the world's largest producer of palladium is Russia. The supply chain, due to the shortage of raw materials, will impact the supply and production of semiconductor chips, EV batteries, and catalytic converters. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The semiconductor market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, limitations, and prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Semiconductor Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the semiconductor market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the semiconductor market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the semiconductor market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor market vendors

The GaN semiconductor devices market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,257.11 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (Opto semiconductors and power semiconductors), end-user (defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, ICT, automotive, and industrial and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for GaN semiconductor devices is a key factor driving the market's growth during the forecast period.

The semiconductor chip packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.69% between 2022 and 2027. The semiconductor chip packaging market size is forecast to increase by USD 489.22 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by packaging (3DIC TSV stacks, 2.5D interposers, flip-chip wafer bumping, FO WLP/SiP, and others), end-user (OSATs and IDMs), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing investment in fabrication facilities is a key factor driving the market's growth during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 156.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog devises Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Infineon Technologies AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

