Semiconductor Skills Shortage Threatens U.S. Reshoring Plans

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, today announced the publication of a new report, " How the U.S. Can Reshore the Semiconductor Industry ." Eightfold leveraged its Talent Intelligence Platform, a deep-learning platform powered by the largest global talent dataset, to conduct an in-depth examination of the semiconductor industry, with an emphasis on the impact on U.S. organizations and corresponding supply chains.

Semiconductor chips are essential components for many critical and growing industries, notably PCs, communications, consumer, automotive, and industrial offerings. A disruption in the availability of these services threatens to cause a catastrophic impact on the global economy and national security. Much has been said about the need to reduce dependency on extended supply chains and particularly onshore semiconductor manufacturing. Pending legislation would provide funding to aid in developing new chip fabrication facilities in the U.S. to supply critical applications. However, the Eightfold analysis reveals a critical issue that must be addressed; notably a substantial lack in the people who possess the skills that running these plants effectively requires.

The research reveals that many existing semiconductor manufacturing roles and skills are rapidly losing prevalence in the modern workforce. What's more, in order to meet the capacity needs brought about by new fabs for critical semiconductor applications, the U.S. needs to increase its current workforce by a minimum of 50 percent and likely significantly more. Thus, there are both retraining needs for the existing workforce and a dire need for new workers with modern skills to run an expanding infrastructure.

"Every industry has to be prepared for the future, but for semiconductor organizations, the situation is increasingly urgent," said Kamal Ahluwalia, President at Eightfold AI. "As reshoring efforts gain momentum, top talent that knows how to run a modern semiconductor fab will become the most valuable asset in the industry. The ability to identify that potential and upskill both existing and prospective employees will become the biggest differentiator for leading organizations in this space."

Eightfold AI's report examines the decline of U.S. semiconductor production operation roles as manufacturing moved offshore, and how a reinvigoration of this area can increase American market share.

The report also proposes a multi-pronged approach to reshore U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, which includes:

Re-skilling and up-skilling the current semiconductor workforce, by assisting large-scale manufacturers in converting roles with declining relevance into rising opportunities.

Hiring for potential: by identifying adjacent skills and the ability to quickly learn and deploy new capabilities, the semiconductor industry can rapidly expand the talent pool to meet the rapid rise in demand.

Enacting policy, aids and investment in the semiconductor industry, which incentivize manufacturers and accelerate the development and operationalization of the fabrication plants to increase production overall.

The report, which fully details the methodology and supports the findings stated here, is available now . All major semiconductor manufacturing firms operating in the U.S. were considered in this analysis of the workforce, including but not limited to Intel, Micron Technology, Samsung, Texas Instruments, Global Foundries, and ON Semiconductor. Learn more from the Eightfold team at the Cultivate EU Talent Summit .

