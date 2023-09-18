Semiconductors Market in Vietnam - 2022 to 2027 | The rapid adoption of smartphones drives market growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductors Market in Vietnam is projected to have a remarkable growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.12% between 2022 and 2027. This expansion is expected to result in a substantial increase in market size, amounting to USD 1.66 billion. A comprehensive analysis of the market reveals that the growing number of smartphone users, increasing investments in the developing semiconductor industry, and the growing use of IoT are the primary driving forces behind this robust growth. Download a free sample report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vietnam Semiconductors Market 2023-2027

The Semiconductors Market in Vietnam report, covering the period from 2022 to 2027, encompasses an extensive examination of market segmentation, including application (consumer electronics, communications, automotive, medical devices, and others), and device (PMICS, microchips, and RFID). Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of key drivers, trends, challenges, and historical market data spanning from 2017 to 2021.

The rapid adoption of smartphones in Vietnam, with 61.3 million users, is driving semiconductors market growth. This is due to increasing smartphone ownership in urban and suburban areas, rising living standards, premium devices at affordable prices, and government emphasis on 5G development. To meet the demand, companies are establishing more factories in Vietnam, exporting 40 mobile phone brands, including Sony and Samsung. Overall, the growing number of smartphone users in Vietnam is boosting market expansion.

The growing number of smart homes in Vietnam, driven by technology offering comfort, convenience, security, and energy efficiency, is expected to increase the semiconductor market growth. Smart homes are a part of the Internet of Things (IoT), where devices collaborate based on user preferences and share information. These homes rely on intelligent appliances, mobile devices, and home automation systems with integrated circuits. They are connected to cameras, sensors, and control systems, all are dependent on semiconductors. The increasing adoption of smart home devices in Vietnam is set to fuel market growth.

One of the challenges affecting semiconductor market growth is Vietnam is the scarcity of skilled labour. The semiconductor industry is looking to expand in Vietnam due to factors like the US-China trade dispute, but there's a shortage of workers with the necessary skills. This forces employers to either pay high wages or invest in training. When there's high demand, existing employees have to work long hours, straining budgets and affecting profitability. These challenges may impede market growth in the region.

Companies in the Semiconductors Market in Vietnam are deploying various strategies, including strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to strengthen their market presence.

For complete insights on Semiconductors Market in Vietnam, buy the full report now

